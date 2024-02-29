Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri™, Named MM+M Pinnacle Awards 2024 Honoree

MM+M has announced its 2024 Pinnacle Awards honorees, who hail from a diverse range of health- and wellness-adjacent organizations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri is proud to announce that Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri, has been named as one of the esteemed honorees of the MM+M Pinnacle Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade recognizes exceptional marketers, strategists, and creators for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to the industry.

As a member of this distinguished group, Dan is a well-regarded leader in the life sciences industry, with nearly 30 years of healthcare experience leading life sciences innovators to facilitate highly effective, strategic, and pragmatic solutions to commercialization challenges. At Petauri, Dan applies this experience in partnership with clients to ensure that scientific breakthroughs reach patients with unmet medical needs, through Petauri's data-driven, digital-forward expert solutions.

In response to this announcement, Dan expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as an MM+M Pinnacle Awards honoree. This acknowledgment reflects the collective efforts of the entire Petauri team and our commitment to improve patient outcomes by speeding access to life-changing healthcare innovations. I am proud to work alongside such a talented and dedicated group of individuals, and I am grateful for their unwavering passion."

The MM+M Pinnacle Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrates leaders, marketers, strategists, and creators who have helped shape the industry and scaled its heights––but who still have many more years of high achievement ahead of them.

"Our industry is quick to honor its young stars, and its legends after they retire. We have a bit of a blind spot for the many professionals who have accomplished great things and aren't anywhere close to the end of their careers. The Pinnacle Awards are designed to remedy that," said MM+M executive editor Larry Dobrow.

The 2024 Pinnacle Awards honorees, including Dan Renick, will be featured in the May print edition of MM+M and celebrated at an in-person event scheduled for May 2 in New York City.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly supports these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit petaurihealth.com

