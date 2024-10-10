Dan Taylor and Todd Hayes Present: Power Peer Group Event

Enhance Our Client Experience While Benefiting Our Organizations

Date: October 25-27, 2024

Location: Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Taylor, Chief Learning Officer of Dan Taylor Consulting LLC/Power Peer Groups, and Todd Hayes, COO of Houston Boston Partnership, Adams Automotive and AutoShop Answers, are excited to announce the upcoming Power Peer Group Event, an exclusive gathering designed for top automotive shop owners and operators. The event will take place in Houston, Texas, from October 25-27, 2024, providing a unique opportunity to enhance client experiences and improve organizational operations.

Event Overview:

Friday, October 25th – Arrivals

Host Hotel: Courtyard by Marriott Houston I-10

Address: 9444 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77055

Saturday, October 26th

Location: Adams Automotive, 1010 Blalock Rd

(4-minute walk from the hotel)

- 7:30 am: Arrive at Adams Automotive – Breakfast and Coffee

- 7:45 am: Take5 with Team Observation

- 8:15 am: Shop Tour at Adams Automotive – The Highest Single Revenue Shop in the Country

- 8:45 am: Training Room Q&A

- 9:00 am: Bus Shop Tour (Sponsored by AutoShop Answers)

- Adams Automotive Woodlands

- Now Auto Care Cypress

- Adams Automotive Barker Cypress

- 11:30 am: Lunch (Sponsored by Echo-Advertising)

- Now Auto Care Sienna and AutoShop Callbacks (Call Center)

- 4:00 pm: Debrief and Q&A – Adams Automotive Training Center

- 5:30 pm: Dinner at Federal American Grill

Address: 8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77024

Sunday, October 27th

Location: Adams Automotive, 1010 Blalock Rd

- 7:30 am: Arrive at Adams Automotive – Breakfast and Coffee

- 7:30 am: Optional Church Service with Perry and Patty Adams at Lakewood Church featuring Joel Osteen (Return by 11:30 am)

- 7:45 am: Super Sunday Service – Take5 Breakfast

- 8:15 am: Shop Visits Debrief, Open Discussion, and Q&A

- All Day: Adams Automotive Training Center

- 12:00 pm: Lunch

- 1:00 pm: Review and Takeaways

- 3:00 pm: Event Ends – Departures to Airport

- 5:00 pm: Optional Dinner at Eddie V's for those with Monday Departures, hosted by Todd Hayes.

Key Takeaways:

- People believe what they see, not what they hear.

- Show them, don't tell them.

- Industry total transparency.

- The changing landscape with clients and the automotive industry.

- AutoHospitality: A tour of beautiful facilities and witness an amazing company culture.

About Dan Taylor and Todd Hayes:

Dan Taylor is the Chief Learning Officer of Dan Taylor Consulting LLC and Power Peer Groups, offering coaching to business leaders in the automotive industry. Todd Hayes, COO of Adams Automotive, Houston Boston Partnership and AutoShop Answers, oversees one of the nation's most successful automotive service centers.

