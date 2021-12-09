Dana Columbo Joins LeaseLock as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that Dana Columbo has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Southeast. She will focus on the procurement of large contracts and bolstering the growth of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ – the rental housing industry's only true deposit replacement solution on the market.

With more than 15 years of experience in the multifamily industry, Columbo previously served as Vice President of Sales at RentDebt Automated Collections. Columbo oversaw small-to-enterprise-level clients, developing strategic partnerships and improving the agency's offerings.

"Dana's experience in developing strategic partnerships and working with clients matches perfectly with our vision to be a long-term partner for our clients," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer at LeaseLock. "We're excited to have Dana on our leadership team and look forward to the contributions she'll make to further our mission of eliminating deposits for good."

As the only AI-powered insurtech platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock seamlessly integrates with property management systems and back-office workflows, achieving 92% resident adoption rate on average. LeaseLock clients are able to lower bad debt while drastically reducing deposit administration and risk. With its latest product upgrade , LeaseLock provides a streamlined claims experience with more flexible deadlines and expedited processing, delivering claims payouts in as fast as 48 business hours.

"Throughout my career in multifamily, I've gained extensive knowledge in marketing and debt collections," said Columbo. "In the multifamily industry, it's nearly impossible to recover more than 45-50% of bad debt annually. LeaseLock enables communities to proactively address loss at the top of the leasing funnel rather than being reactive at the bottom, trying to recover bad debt through collections."

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, PGIM, ColRich, Strata, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, Western Wealth Communities and Goodman Real Estate.

About Leaselock

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

We provide lease insurance to eliminate security deposits from the rental housing industry — removing complexity for residents and operators while creating superior financial performance for asset owners.

Powered by artificial intelligence, we optimize coverage by property to better protect owners — resulting in industry-leading bad debt reduction. LeaseLock is deployed seamlessly within existing property software to increase lease conversion, drastically reduce deposit administration and regulatory risk, and improve the resident experience.

LeaseLock has insured over $2 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Hivers & Strivers Investment Fund.

SOURCE LeaseLock