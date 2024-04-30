Dana Earns an Automotive News PACE Award for Multi-mode, Power-split Transmission System

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) earned a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award for its electro-mechanical, infinitely variable transmission (EMIVT) system at the annual awards ceremony held on April 29, 2024.

With this win, Dana has earned nine PACE Awards throughout the program's history, including two PACE Innovation Partnership Awards, and has been named a finalist 25 times.

Dana's electro-mechanical, infinitely variable transmission is a multi-mode driveline system that includes an in-house produced power-split transmission with integrated high-voltage motors, smart lubrication and actuation, a low-voltage motor and inverter to power the pump, and a driveline controller with proprietary software.

The technology highly differs from traditional transmissions in that it can operate in, and automatically shift from, engine-only, hybrid, and battery-only modes. It reduces CO2 emissions while improving the performance, functionality, and cost of ownership of vocational trucks and emergency vehicles.

"This Dana-designed and first-of-its-kind solution illustrates our in-house product capabilities and unique ability to collaborate with our customers to meet their specific needs regardless of the powertrain configuration," said Christophe Dominiak, senior vice president and chief technology officer for Dana.

"Because this transmission enables vehicles to operate in internal combustion, hybrid-electric, or battery-electric mode, users can switch between the different settings to amplify efficiency and performance," he added. "It creates numerous benefits and opportunities for customers such as zero-emissions to support sustainability goals, reduced fuel consumption, as well as lower production costs."

The Dana EMITV is initially being utilized in commercial-vehicle market applications such as firetrucks, aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles, and other vocational vehicles. The product technology and software are also synergistic with Dana's integrated powertrains that support the off-highway and light-vehicle markets.

The 29th annual PACE Awards, presented by Automotive News, recognize automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Dana earned this coveted award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

"For 29 years, the PACE program has celebrated cutting-edge innovations that have shaped the automotive industry on a global level," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The companies on this year's list have pioneered significant technologies that will continue to propel the industry forward."

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

