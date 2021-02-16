Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a Pioneer in Cancer Care and Research, Joins Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (The Alliance/POA). The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer. At Dana-Farber, it will operate out of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology.

Since 1947, Dana-Farber has been committed to providing adults and children with cancer the best treatment available today, while developing tomorrow's cures through cutting-edge research. Dana-Farber is the principle teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, a clinical partner of Brigham & Women's Hospital for adult cancer care and Boston Children's Hospital for pediatric cancer and blood disorders and care. As a founding member of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Dana-Farber is one of the world's leading cancer centers and is consistently the top-rated cancer hospital in New England and among the top cancer centers in the country.

"Dana-Farber has a long-standing history of leading the development of cancer treatment and guidelines," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The POA is excited to work with some of the best leading physicians and oncology specialists to further our collective mission of advancing precision medicine and research for the betterment of all cancer patients."

"Our team is committed towards advancing precision oncology for patients. We look forward to working with Caris as part of the Precision Oncology Alliance to leverage big data to inform biomarker-driven trials and improve patient care," said Himisha Beltran, M.D., Director of translational research within medical oncology at Dana-Farber and associate professor of medicine in the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes over 45 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by Biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 215,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

"Collaborating with influential members like Dana-Farber aligns with the POA's vision to build the best-in-class research network that focuses on precision oncology to identify predictive and prognostic markers to improve the outcomes and clinical care of patients with cancer worldwide," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

Find out more about the Precision Oncology Alliance by visiting the Caris website at CarisLifeSciences.com/collaboration.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 350 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

