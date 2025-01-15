Dana Foundation Appoints Elizabeth Hewitt to Board of Directors

Hewitt Brings Expertise in Investment Strategy and Governance

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dana Foundation, a leader in the emerging field of neuroscience and society, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Hewitt to its board of directors. Hewitt brings extensive experience in finance, with many years overseeing the investment strategy of private foundations, and will be an invaluable asset to the Foundation as it advances its mission to support neuroscience that benefits society and reflects the aspirations of all people.

"We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Hewitt to the Dana Foundation's board," said Steven E. Hyman, M.D., chairman of the board. "Her strong financial expertise, coupled with her commitment to sound governance, will be crucial as we continue to grow our impact in neuroscience."

Hewitt is currently chief investment officer at Miras, an institutional family office, where she oversees asset allocation strategy, fund manager selection, risk analysis, portfolio performance evaluation, and liquidity management. From 2015 to 2024, she served as CIO and senior vice president at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Prior to that, she was managing director of public investments at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, where she selected and monitored investments with managers, participated on the institutions risk assessment committee, and contributed to overall portfolio management.

Earlier in her career, Hewitt was senior vice president at Lazard Asset Management, a hedge fund analyst at The Torrey Funds, and a wealth management associate at U.S. Trust Corporation. She holds an MA in economics from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland.

Hewitt is a former trustee of The Madeira School and currently serves on the boards of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

"Elizabeth's financial expertise will be instrumental as we work to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Foundation," said Caroline Montojo, Ph.D., president of the Dana Foundation. "Her passion for science and experience with scientific organizations will help us extend the reach and impact of our mission."

"I am truly honored to join the Dana Foundation's board of directors," said Hewitt. "The Foundation's dedication to advancing neuroscience for societal benefit is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

Hewitt joins the following members of the Dana Foundation Board of Directors: Steven E. Hyman, M.D., Wallace L. Cook, Charles A. Dana III, Paula Kerger, Hildegarde E. Mahoney, Husseini Manji, M.D., FRCPC, and Caroline Montojo, Ph.D.

The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience and society by supporting cross-disciplinary intersections such as neuroscience and ethics, law, policy, humanities, and arts.

