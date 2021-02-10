Dana Introduces New Heavy-Duty Drivetrain for Rough-Terrain Cranes, Terminal Tractors

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today introduced a new drivetrain for rough-terrain cranes with lift capacities from 83 to 110 tons (75 to 100 tonnes) and terminal tractors.

The Spicer® 246 heavy-duty steer axle and Spicer® C3300 remote torque converter are offered as part of a complete drivetrain solution for rough-terrain cranes that delivers premium performance through improved gradeability and travel speeds, higher efficiency in the field, increased productivity, and reduced operating costs.

"As the global construction market recovers, buyers are looking for high-performing vehicles that deliver exceptional productivity and efficiency," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Dana's large and growing capabilities for rough-terrain cranes enable us to anticipate market shifts and collaborate with original-equipment manufacturers to supply the drivetrain technologies that improve their competitiveness."

New Heavy-Duty Spicer® 246 Axle

Dana's new heavy-duty Spicer 246 steer axle features a monolithic axle design and high integrity seals that deliver exceptional performance in the most severe working conditions. It features optimized steering geometries to minimize slippage, while the single universal joint design with outboard planetary gears provides high output torque and high-capacity braking with low drag at travel speeds.

Currently available for OEM field testing, the Spicer 246 axle can also be adapted for use with airport ground support vehicles, where it can be configured with optional wet brakes.

Efficient Spicer C3300 Remote Torque Converter

Dana has developed the new Spicer C3300 remote torque converter specifically for rough-terrain cranes. It is optimized for engines up to 195 kW (260 HP) and can be packaged with Spicer remote transmissions. Dana is the only manufacturer worldwide that supplies a remote torque converter with three large pump drives for implements.

The Spicer C3300 remote torque converter is available with an optional lockup that improves efficiency while providing higher braking effort during downhill operation. It features new converter wheel sizes configured to optimize the performance of today's low-RPM engine designs.

Available now, the Spicer C3300 remote torque converter is already in use in terminal tractor applications, where it enables lower heights for fifth wheels.

Broad Portfolio of Drive and Motion Systems for Cranes

Dana has a large and growing selection of drive and motion technologies for manufacturers of tracked and wheeled cranes.

Earlier this year, Dana introduced a new series of Spicer Torque-Hub™ drives for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles. With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.

Also, Dana offers high-performance Brevini™ winches for cranes and other applications with lift capacities from 1.1 tons (990 kg) to 33 tons (30 tonnes).

Additionally, Dana supports the work functions of cranes with a wide selection of Brevini slew drives, hydraulic pumps and motors, and proportional directional valves.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

