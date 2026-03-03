Dana to Host Capital Markets Day on March 25 in New York City

Company to outline long‑term Dana 2030 value‑creation strategy

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced it will host a Capital Markets Day on March 25 in New York City, where the company's leadership team will present its long‑term strategy: Dana 2030.

The event will feature presentations from Dana's senior leaders including:

R. Bruce McDonald , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Byron Foster , Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems,

Incoming Chief Executive Officer

, Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems, Incoming Chief Executive Officer Brian Pour , Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Vehicle Systems

, Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Vehicle Systems Seth Metzger , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Chris Clark , Senior Vice President of Global Operations

, Senior Vice President of Global Operations Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Focus on Dana 2030

During the Capital Markets Day, management will provide a comprehensive review of Dana 2030, the company's long‑range plan designed to accelerate growth and value creation. Dana 2030 targets include:

Approximately $10 billion in annual sales by 2030 , representing a significant increase from the expected 2026 sales.

, representing a significant increase from the expected 2026 sales. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14 to 15 percent , reflecting nearly 400 basis points of improvement driven primarily by higher margin new business, operational efficiency, structural cost actions, and disciplined investments.

, reflecting nearly of improvement driven primarily by higher margin new business, operational efficiency, structural cost actions, and disciplined investments. Adjusted free cash flow margin target of approximately 6 percent of sales , a ~200 basis ‑ point improvement.

, a Up to $2 billion in cumulative share repurchases through 2030, building on the $750 million already completed.

"Dana's long‑term strategy is built on actions fully within our control—cost structure, execution, and disciplined capital allocation," said R. Bruce McDonald, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Dana 2030 plan outlines a clear path toward higher sales, increased margins, higher adjusted free cash flow, and sustainable value creation."

"We are energized by the growth opportunities ahead of us," added Byron Foster, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Dana 2030 reflects our confidence in the strength of our core businesses and our ability to capitalize on expanded growth opportunities in light vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket, and adjacent mobility markets."

Event Details

Date: March 25

Location: New York City

Format: In‑person and live webcast

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is required for both in‑person attendance and virtual participation.

Please visit Dana.com/investors to request an invitation to join in person (space is limited) or to register for the webcast.

A live webcast and replay will be made available through Dana's Investor Relations website. For questions please contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion solutions for the light- and commercial‑vehicle markets. Guided by its vision to be the world's best powertrain company, Dana delivers advanced conventional and clean‑energy technologies that help customers improve the performance, efficiency, and durability of their vehicles. The company supplies leading vehicle manufacturers and related aftermarkets with industry‑defining drive systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal and sealing solutions.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, USA, Dana reported sales of $7.5 billion in 2025. With a history dating to 1904, the company employs 27,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated