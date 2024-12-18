Dana Launches Spicer AdvanTEK® 40 Pro Axle System for Improved Durability and Optimized Fleet Performance; 2.05 Axle Ratio Offers Extreme Downspeeding Coverage

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the new AdvanTEK® 40 Pro axle system, the next evolution of its distinguished 40,000-pound 6x4 tandem axle system. Designed to meet evolving commercial vehicle fleet requirements with increased efficiency and enhanced overall productivity, the AdvanTEK 40 Pro axle system includes the fastest axle ratio at 2.05 for advanced engine downspeeding.

"The new AdvanTEK 40 Pro axle system is a testament to our focus on developing high-performance solutions that deliver tangible benefits for today's professional fleets," said Brian Pour, Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems at Dana. "Advanced design features ensure the ideal balance of efficiency and durability with package flexibility to adapt to unique operational demands."

Engineered with innovative component technologies, the AdvanTEK 40 Pro axle system includes a range of design features that offer a marked progression in tandem axle design, providing fleets with a 6x4 system that enhances vehicle longevity and performance. Key features and benefits of the new system include:

Broad ratio range with 18 total axle ratios, including the fastest at 2.05, enhances compatibility with downsped powertrains for more efficient performance

High-capacity bearing system enabling fast ratios and increased torque throughout the system

Higher weight-capacity design enables fleets to haul more payload for improved productivity

Inter-axle differential (IAD) equipped with advanced coatings to better retain lubricant, offering superior protection and extending the life of the drivetrain

Driver-controlled differential locking in either forward or rear axle allows the driver to enable locking based on the traction requirements, providing added flexibility

Optional lubrication pump circulates lube in critical areas of the IAD during extreme conditions

The AdvanTEK 40 Pro axle system will be available for ordering in select original equipment manufacturer (OEM) 2025 data books. To learn more about the new axle system, contact your local Dana representative.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

