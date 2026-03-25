Dana Showcases Long‑Term Strategic Priorities and Value‑Creation Plan at 2026 Capital Markets Day

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient vehicle propulsion solutions, is hosting its 2026 Capital Markets Day today in New York City beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, where the company's leadership team will outline the strategic priorities and long‑term financial targets underpinning Dana 2030, the company's growth and value‑creation strategy.

The event will feature presentations from Dana's senior leaders including:

R. Bruce McDonald , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Byron Foster , Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems,

incoming Chief Executive Officer

, Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems, incoming Chief Executive Officer Brian Pour , Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Vehicle Systems

, Senior Vice President and President of Commercial Vehicle Systems Seth Metzger , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Chris Clark , Senior Vice President of Global Operations

, Senior Vice President of Global Operations Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Showcasing Dana 2030: A Long ‑ Term Plan for Growth and Margin Expansion

At today's event, executives are outlining Dana 2030, a long‑range plan designed to accelerate profitable growth, strengthen the company's competitive position, and generate sustainable long‑term shareholder value. Dana 2030 includes:

Approximately $10 billion in annual sales by 2030 , representing a thirty-three percent increase compared to 2026 sales guidance.

, representing a thirty-three percent increase compared to 2026 sales guidance. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14 to 15 percent , reflecting 400 basis points of improvement compared to 2026 guidance driven primarily by higher margin new business, operational efficiency, structural cost actions, and disciplined investments.

, reflecting of improvement compared to 2026 guidance driven primarily by higher margin new business, operational efficiency, structural cost actions, and disciplined investments. Adjusted free cash flow margin target of approximately 6 percent , a ~200 basis ‑ point improvement compared to 2026 guidance.

, a Up to $2 billion in cumulative share repurchases through 2030, building on the $765 million already completed.

Webcast Details

A live webcast of today's event is available through Dana.com/investors, with a replay accessible following the conclusion of the program.

For questions please contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion solutions for the light- and commercial‑vehicle markets. Guided by its vision to be the world's best powertrain company, Dana delivers advanced conventional and clean‑energy technologies that help customers improve the performance, efficiency, and durability of their vehicles. The company supplies leading vehicle manufacturers and related aftermarkets with industry‑defining drive systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal and sealing solutions.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, USA, Dana reported sales of $7.5 billion in 2025. With a history dating to 1904, the company employs 27,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated