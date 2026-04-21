Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable May 29, 2026, to holders of Dana common stock as of May 8.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion solutions for the light- and commercial‑vehicle markets. Guided by its vision to be the world's best powertrain company, Dana delivers advanced conventional and clean‑energy technologies that help customers improve the performance, efficiency, and durability of their vehicles. The company supplies leading vehicle manufacturers and related aftermarkets with industry‑defining drive systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal and sealing solutions.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, USA, Dana reported sales of $7.5 billion in 2025. With a history dating to 1904, the company employs 27,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated