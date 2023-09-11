DanAds and Operative streamline self-serve sales workflow for publishers in the cloud

News provided by

DanAds International

11 Sep, 2023, 10:44 ET

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DanAds and Operative have announced an expanded partnership that brings self-service to AOS. DanAds will provide a suite of self-service sales tools, including automated media planning, billing, reconciliation and proposal automation. These tools will be integrated, creating a streamlined workflow for a self-service platform for buying Converged TV (combined Digital
and Linear TV).

DanAds, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stockholm with global presence, has earned its reputation as a premier provider of self-serve and advertising automation. Through their self-serve platforms, DanAds connects advertisers and publishers in an automated ecosystem, eliminating manual processes and unlocking the full potential of user data monetization.

AOS is the unified cloud-based Order Management System (OMS) to manage advertising across platforms and inventories. With a modern interface and off-the-shelf connections to major media workflow tools, AOS is designed to connect & unify data, drive operational automation, and deliver real-time insights to customers.

As part of this strategic partnership, Operative will be a Platinum sponsor and will also take center stage at the upcoming Self-Serve Summit 2023, powered by DanAds. The event is scheduled to take place on October 18 in New York City. This summit presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders, advertisers, and publishers to delve deeper into the dynamics of this partnership, gain valuable insights, and explore the endless possibilities it offers to reshape the future of digital advertising.

Operative's participation in the Self-Serve Summit 2023 underscores their commitment to driving innovation and fostering dialogue within the advertising ecosystem. Together with DanAds, they are dedicated to propelling the industry forward, delivering unmatched solutions, and empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve unparalleled success.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing at DanAds: [email protected]

SOURCE DanAds International

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.