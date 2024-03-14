Page Six Announces Launch of New Self-Service Ad Manager Platform

The new self-serve ad platform enhances advertiser opportunities to connect with Page Six's audiences

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Page Six, the world leader in celebrity and entertainment news, announced today the launch of Page Six Ad Manager, a self-serve advertising platform powered by DanAds. This innovative tool serves as the gateway for advertisers and brands of all sizes to connect with Page Six's audience of 25.4M engaged monthly visitors.

The new platform enables advertisers to reach Page Six readers directly, using easily accessible display and video ad placements. Geo and audience targeting capabilities make it simple for ad buyers to reach their desired audience. Page Six Ad Manager also offers advertisers the flexibility to easily upload their display or video creative and check out via credit card - no need for time-consuming invoices. Campaigns can go live in just two business days. Advertisers can also make real-time campaign optimizations and view reporting for full control and visibility.

"Page Six Ad Manager gives advertisers a direct route to connect with our audience and manage every facet of their advertising spend," said Amanda Gomez, SVP of Revenue Operations and Ad Technology at the New York Post, Page Six's parent company. "It offers functionalities like direct access to ad slots across our display and video inventory and immediate visibility into campaign performance, which makes it ideal for both new and established clients."

"The collaboration between DanAds and Page Six opens up unparalleled opportunities for brands to reach their primary audience, thereby accelerating the expansion of local enterprises." added Peo Persson, co-founder and CCO of DanAds. "This represents a major advancement in the field of local advertising. We are thrilled to be part of this innovative path forward."

Learn more about Page Six Ad Manager and how it helps brands to create engaging campaigns. For a limited time, new advertisers can get $250 off a campaign spend of $1,000 with the code P6250.

About Page Six

Page Six, the New York Post's renowned gossip column, is a world leader in celebrity and entertainment news. As a daily must-read for those who want to stay in the know, Page Six features breaking news and the inside scoop on the latest top stories. Page Six has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand reaching audiences across all platforms including print, digital, podcasting, TV, video, and social. Learn more at https://pagesix.com/.

For Page Six Ad Manager inquiries, please contact: Jackie Jaramillo, Director of Ad Operations, [email protected]

About DanAds

DanAds is a leading global provider of self-serve and automation advertising technology. The innovative platform empowers publishers and advertisers to efficiently manage, optimize, and scale their advertising campaigns. DanAds is committed to democratizing advertising by providing user-friendly, AI-driven solutions that enhance campaign performance and accessibility. With DanAds, businesses of all sizes can harness the power of data-driven advertising to reach their target audiences effectively.

For DanAds media inquiries, please contact: Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21919/3946013/2670747.pdf Page Six x DanAds - press release https://mb.cision.com/Public/21919/3946013/a83afd5c7384930c_org.jpg Page Six x DanAds

SOURCE DanAds International