DanAds Powers Outside's New Self-Service Ad Manager

The new self-serve ad platform enhances advertiser opportunities to connect to Outside's audiences.

BOULDER, Co., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive, Inc., the world's premier destination for outdoor content and experiences, announced today the launch of Outside Ad Manager, a self-serve advertising platform powered by DanAds. This innovative tool serves as the gateway for brands to directly connect with Outside's influential outdoor and active lifestyle audiences.

The launch of Outside Ad Manager follows the introduction of a suite of new-to-market advertising services and solutions from Outside including a new High Impact Skywalker ad unit and commercial enhancements in Outside's live sports offering with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard World Cup Series. The new Ad Manager platform enables advertisers to reach high intent audiences across Outside's network of brands with geo-targeting capabilities for display and video reach. Ad Manager offers partners flexibility to upload their own creative or leverage the in-tool creative builder. Either option allows campaigns to be live in less than 48 hours. The platform offers real-time campaign optimization and reporting for full control and visibility.

"Outside Ad Manager is an important investment that puts our partners in the driver's seat. Outside reaches 80 million outdoor enthusiasts monthly and we want to make it seamless for businesses to engage with them," said Sharon Houghton, senior vice president of sales at Outside. "We value collaborating with brand partners of all sizes and this latest offering is evidence of our commitment to doing so beyond our other managed services."

"The partnership between DanAds and Outside gives brands unprecedented access to their core customer base, catalyzing the growth of local businesses," added Peo Persson, co-founder at DanAds. "This marks a significant leap forward in the outdoor advertising industry, and we're excited to collaborate in this transformative journey."



Outside Ad Manager is available today at www.outside-admanager.com.

