Danaher Announces Appointment of Jessica L. Mega, MD, MPH and Pardis C. Sabeti MD, D.Phil to Danaher Board

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it has appointed Jessica L. Mega, MD, MPH and Pardis C. Sabeti, MD, D.Phil to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Mega is currently Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Verily Life Sciences LLC, an Alphabet, Inc. company, where she has served since March 2015. Prior to joining Verily, she served as Cardiologist and Senior Investigator at Brigham & Women's. Dr. Mega has also served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and a senior investigator with the TIMI Study Group, where she helped lead international trials evaluating novel cardiovascular therapies and directed the genetics program.

Dr. Mega is a graduate of Stanford University, Yale University School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology and has won the Laennec Society, Samuel A. Levine, and Douglas P. Zipes Awards. Dr. Mega is also a Fellow of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

Dr. Sabeti is currently an Investigator for Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a non-profit medical research organization, where she has served since November 2015. Dr. Sabeti is a professor at both the Center for Systems Biology and the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University and the Department of Immunology and Infectious Disease at Harvard School of Public Health. She is also a Broad Institute Member and a leader in the Broad's Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program.

Dr. Sabeti is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford (as a Rhodes Scholar) and Harvard Medical School. She is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a National Geographic Emerging Explorer. In 2014, she was named a TIME magazine "Person of the Year" as one of the Ebola fighters and in 2015 as one of TIME's "100 Most Influential People." Her awards include the 2012 Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award for Natural Science, an Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the 2017 Richard Lounsbery Award from the National Academy of Sciences.

Steven M. Rales, Chairman of the Board of Danaher Corporation, said "We are very pleased to welcome Drs. Mega and Sabeti to the Danaher Board of Directors. Their inspiring and diverse expertise in some of the most promising areas of science will provide valuable insights to Danaher as we continue to live our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential."

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

