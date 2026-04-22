Danaher Announces Pricing of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Offering

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today that it has priced an offering of the following euro-denominated senior notes (the "Offering"):

€500,000,000 principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2028 at an offering price of 100.000% of the principal amount;





€750,000,000 principal amount of 3.250% senior notes due 2030 at an offering price of 99.934% of the principal amount;





€750,000,000 principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2034 at an offering price of 99.918% of the principal amount; and





€1,000,000,000 principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2038 at an offering price of 99.953% of the principal amount (collectively, the "senior notes").

Danaher estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes will be approximately €2.98 billion, after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Danaher. Danaher intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes to pay a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with, its acquisition of Masimo Corporation. Danaher may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation and in Danaher's sole discretion, refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures and satisfaction of other obligations. The Offering is expected to close on April 29, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-278426) filed by Danaher with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024, and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an issuer free writing prospectus have been filed, and a prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed, with the SEC, to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the issuer free writing prospectus, preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the other documents that Danaher has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Danaher and the Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the securities can also be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Limited at +1-800-831-9146; Merrill Lynch International at +1-800-294-1322; Barclays Bank PLC at +1-888-603-5847; Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch at +1-800-503-4611; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at +1-866-471-2526.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the senior notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security mentioned in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The senior notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a "retail client" as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II") or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the senior notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the senior notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The senior notes are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is not a professional client as defined in Article 2(1)(8) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Consequently no disclosure document required by the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook ("DISC") for offering, selling, or distributing the senior notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering, selling or distributing the senior notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under DISC and the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed at persons who (i) persons who are outside the UK, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and are investment professionals as defined within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (iii) high net worth bodies corporate and any other person falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Danaher's SEC filings, including Danaher's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Danaher's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, Danaher does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation