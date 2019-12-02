Danaos Corporation Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC) announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of common stock, which closed on November 26, 2019, have partially exercised their option to purchase an additional 418,080 shares, resulting in additional gross proceeds to Danaos of $2.5 million. After giving effect to the issuance of these additional shares, which closed today, Danaos has sold a total of 9,418,080 shares in the public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $56.5 million.

Danaos plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, including vessel acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers of the offering, which was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of such documents may be obtained from Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or from Jefferies, Attention: Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 (or by email to Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com).

This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 60 containerships aggregating 360,147 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the refinancing transactions; Danaos' ability to achieve the expected benefits of the refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the refinancing; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

