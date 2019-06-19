DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVE at the (RED) Lounge @ Lollapalooza Paris

PARIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a few weeks, Lollapalooza Paris and (RED) are once again joining forces to support the AIDS fight. Lollapalooza Paris is taking place July 20th and 21st at the Paris Longchamp Hippodrome and this year, not only will festival-goers have the opportunity to hear performances from the biggest names in music—they will also be able to support the fight to end AIDS via a one-of-a-kind experience: (RED) lounge @ Lolla Paris. (RED) Lounge @ Lolla Paris is an interactive and creative experience giving the opportunity for visitors to support the battle against AIDS via different actions. The festival-goers will be able to join the Silent Disco DANCE (RED), SAVE LIVES, by signing petitions to the attention of leaders and executives, or by buying drinks or limited (RED) products that will help to rise funds for the global fund for combating HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

"We are extremely grateful to Live Nation and C3 teams to give (RED) the opportunity to associate Lollapalooza to the battle against AIDS. We are pleased that (RED) will develop its actions in Paris through music and culture to mobilize the next generation against AIDS," said Jennifer Lotito, CEO of (RED).

This first activation of (RED) at Lollapalooza festival Paris will take place for the first time in France prior to the Global Fund's 6th Replenishment Conference, on October the 10th. During this meeting, political leaders and companies' executives are going to determine the allocated funds in this battle for the next three years. In this context, (RED) will work with its partners C3 and Live Nation to raise awareness and mobilization of the festival's visitors.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to combine fundraising and awareness in the battle of AIDS. (RED) created partnerships with emblematic brands by developing products and services certified (RED) which help programs of the global fund for combating HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Today, (RED) generated more than 600 million dollars for funds in the battle of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. In total, more than 140 million people have benefited from prevention services, treatment, consulting, HIV testing and hospital care. Apple, Bank of America, Starbucks, SAP and Durex are our most active and involved partners.

About Lollapalooza

Launched in 1991 by its founder Perry Farrell as a nomadic festival, Lollapalooza still is 25 years later a major actor in term of innovation and festival's culture.

Lollapalooza was the first festival to gather the same year artists from various environment and genres. It was also the first nomadic festival, one of the first one to develop a second stage, the first one to mix art and activism, the first one to reduce its C02 emissions, the first one to highlight electro / dance artists on a mainstage, the first one to offer a line-up for families, the first one to established itself in the heart of a city and the first one to expand itself abroad.

Lollapalooza became through the years an annual international renowned festival from Chicago (2005) but also in countries run by cultural richness such as Chili (2011), Brazil (2012), Argentina (214), Germany (2015) and France (2017). Lollapalooza is also one of the top destinations for music fans around the world. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Lollapalooza decided to extend itself to four days in 2016 and still welcome every year 100 000 fans per day and 170 artists on its 8 stages.

Lollapalooza Paris is produced by Perry Farrel, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and Live Nation France.

