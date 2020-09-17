Dandelion Customers Surpass 100,000 Tons of Carbon Pollution Avoided

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the leading residential clean geothermal provider, has announced that its customers have surpassed 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution avoided . The milestone highlights the positive impact Dandelion Energy's customers have made--and will continue to make for decades--since the company's customer-facing launch in 2017. The positive impact is the equivalent of protecting 130,602 Acres of forest or taking 18,443 cars off the road.

"We're incredibly proud of the impact we're having for the world. Technology and policy innovation have come together to allow homeowners to utilize clean energy inside the home. We're excited to continue our work to help people increase the comfort and health of their homes while limiting harmful emissions," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy.

Geothermal reduces home greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 80% compared to old-fashioned systems by removing the need to burn fossil fuels in the home and providing much more efficient air-conditioning. Homes that combine Dandelion systems with clean energy-- such as rooftop solar--can become net-zero homes. A geothermal heat pump can be twice as efficient as other non-fossil systems, including air source heat pumps.

Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners in New York or Connecticut who pay cash and switch from fuel oil or propane heating are expected to save approximately 50% in annual heating and cooling operating costs.

Homeowners can see if their home is eligible at www.dandelionenergy.com .

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. Dandelion is the top-rated geothermal company for customer satisfaction in New York. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com.

SOURCE Dandelion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dandelionenergy.com

