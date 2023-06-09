Dandelion Energy Celebrates New York Legislature Vote to Reform Geothermal Drilling Regulations and Save Homeowners Money on Heating and Cooling

Legislation will remove outdated regulations and lead to billions of dollars of cost savings for geothermal heat pump installations for New York residents.

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, celebrated the New York Senate passage of S6604 yesterday; this follows the passage of companion legislation A6949 by the New York Assembly on May 17, 2023, by a vote of 143 to 3.

New York State Senator Peter Harckham (D-40) and Assemblymember Deborah Glick (D-66), chairs of the Environmental Conservation committees in each house, championed this legislation to remove outdated regulatory requirements and unlock New York's ability to meet its climate goals.

"Senator Harckham and Assemblymember Glick have been tireless champions for helping consumers fight climate change, and we are so grateful for their leadership in pushing this legislation forward," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "We look forward to Governor Hochul signing this bill into law and working with her administration on common-sense regulations that will make geothermal more affordable and available to all New Yorkers."

Current regulations treat geothermal systems at depths greater than 500 feet like oil and gas drilling. This disadvantages urban dwellers and those on smaller lots, preventing them from reaping the energy bill savings of geothermal heat pumps . With this change, geothermal systems will be more affordable to install and accessible to more New Yorkers, saving billions in installation and energy costs.

The legislation will also improve the consistency of geothermal installations by consolidating all geothermal regulations under the Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Water, which currently regulates geothermal boreholes less than 500 feet deep.

This regulatory change aligns with the key recommendations of the Climate Action Council in its Scoping Plan . It's a crucial step toward the state's goal of two million electrified and electric-ready homes by 2030. The geothermal heat pump industry is already installing hundreds of systems for New York homeowners and commercial buildings every year – with the enactment of S6604/A6939, that number will significantly increase in the months and years ahead.

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading home geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for homeowners, Dandelion is mitigating climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by reducing homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent.

With millions of New York residents reliant on increasingly expensive and dirty heating oils, propane, or natural gas, Dandelion continues to look for opportunities to offer geothermal heating and cooling to additional customers, and has improved its operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and service boundaries to help more people go green at home. Dandelion's impact on the environment to date has been significant:

As of June 2023 , Dandelion systems have reduced carbon emissions by 38,700 tons — the equivalent of 1,200 cars being taken off the road.

By 2050, these installed Dandelion systems will reduce carbon emissions by 687,000 tons, which is like removing 21,700 cars from the road.

The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

