Dandelion Energy Expands Geothermal Heating & Cooling Service to Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the country's leading residential geothermal company, is expanding sales and service to Vermont. The expansion is supported by new incentives offered by Green Mountain Power (GMP) that provide a rebate worth thousands of dollars when they purchase and install a qualified geothermal whole-home heating and cooling system from Dandelion Energy. Dandelion's initial entry will be serving customers in southern Vermont's Bennington County, with plans to expand in the future, providing consultations, planning, installation and service for their heating and cooling systems. Dandelion's highly efficient system is fossil-fuel-free and combats the second-largest source of carbon pollution in Vermont.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Green Mountain Power to bring geothermal energy to Vermont," said Michael Sachse, Dandelion CEO. "Geothermal heating and cooling is clean, efficient, and comfortable. It helps homes electrify and move away from fuel oil. It can cost more upfront, but Green Mountain Power has helped remove that barrier with this new rebate for consumers. Vermont here we come!"

GMP is offering an incentive of $1,800 per ton based on the system's heating output, and Efficiency Vermont is offering an additional $300, for a combined $2,100 per ton. A typical whole-home system is about 4 tons. Dandelion will apply the discounts directly to the customer's purchase price to make it simple to switch from fossil fuel to clean energy.

Geothermal, or ground source heat pumps, provides the cleanest and most efficient heating, air conditioning, and warm water option at significant savings over fuel oil, propane, and natural gas systems. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners in Vermont who pay cash and switch from fuel oil or propane heating can save approximately 50% in annual heating and cooling operating costs .

Each new installation includes a heat pump and air handler, underground pipes to utilize the earth's natural heating and cooling, and a smart thermostat. Homeowners can see if their home is eligible at www.dandelionenergy.com .

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com .

