Dandelion Energy Expands into Connecticut with Geothermal Heating & Cooling

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the country's fastest-growing residential geothermal company, is launching its unique heating and cooling systems in Connecticut. Dandelion's Home Geothermal System provides efficient heating, air conditioning, and warm water at significant savings over older fossil fuel burning devices. Dandelion systems reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality, and allow people to reduce their home's #1 source of harmful carbon emissions. Connecticut residents can save $1,000s on the cost of their home heating, cooling, and warm water by switching to clean geothermal. The service is initially available in parts of Fairfield County. The expansion is possible thanks to increased incentives introduced by Energize ConnecticutSM sponsors, Eversource and United Illuminating, providing homeowners with $1,000s in rebates.

"Geothermal is a clean, cost-saving alternative to fossil fuels. We've proven our model in New York and are excited to be able to expand to Connecticut," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "Buying and burning fossil fuels for home heating and cooling can be a thing of the past. We're excited to work with Connecticut homeowners to lower their heating bills while never having to worry about a fuel delivery again."

Hundreds of homeowners in Connecticut have already signed up to get a geothermal energy consultation. Dandelion plans to install its first project in Connecticut this fall. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners in Connecticut who pay cash and switch from fuel oil or propane heating are expected to save approximately 50%% in annual heating and cooling operating costs and have less than seven-year payback.

Dandelion has introduced new health and safety procedures that include a virtual sales and design process, PPE for staff, social distancing, and rigorous cleaning and testing of facilities and staff.

Each new installation includes a heat pump, underground pipes to utilize the earth's natural heating and cooling, a buffer tank for capturing geothermal warm water, and a smart thermostat. Homeowners can see if their home is eligible at www.dandelionenergy.com.

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com.

SOURCE Dandelion Energy

Related Links

https://dandelionenergy.com

