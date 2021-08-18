Dandelion Energy Expands Residential Geothermal Service to Western New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the country's largest residential geothermal company, is launching its home heating and cooling service for Western New York homeowners. Dandelion makes it simple and affordable for homeowners to enjoy a geothermal system. Geothermal allows homeowners to get off the energy grid, providing the most efficient form of heating and air conditioning available and delivering significant savings over fossil fuel furnaces and inefficient air conditioning. One customer, Carlton Greene from Gasport, NY, who has installed solar panels and just signed on for a Dandelion geothermal system said "The thing that I'm most excited about is being independent and not having to rely on fossil fuel."

"Western New York residents now have the option to switch to the most efficient, greenest form of heating and air conditioning--and save significant money, " said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "With geothermal, people can make burning fossil fuels inside their home or seeing spiking utility bills in summer a thing of the past. We're excited to work with homeowners to lower their bills and increase the value of their home, while also doing something to make their home and families safer, greener and healthier."

Dandelion is partnering with local subcontractors - experts in the area - to perform all drilling and installation. "We are proud to work with Dandelion Energy to continue expanding geothermal options to our customer base in Western New York," said Kevin Moravec, President of Barney Moravec, Inc. and VanHee Heating.

Dandelion's geothermal (ground source) heat pump systems reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality , and allow people to reduce their home's #1 source of climate emissions. New York residents can take advantage of utility rebates and save on the cost of their home heating and air conditioning by switching to clean geothermal.

Hundreds of Western New York have already signed-up for a geothermal consultation. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners who pay cash and switch from fuel oil or propane heating are expected to save approximately 50% in annual heating and cooling operating costs .

The expansion means Dandelion's systems are now available in 22 Western New York counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

Western New York homeowners can see if their home is eligible at www.dandelionenergy.com.

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com.

