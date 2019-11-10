Dandelion Energy Hosts Clean Energy Rally at Newly Expanded Capital Region Operations Center

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading residential geothermal company, celebrated the expansion of its Capital Region Operations Center in Latham, New York with a clean energy rally on Saturday. U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change and Alicia Barton, President and CEO, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) were joined by local clean energy advocates and Dandelion staff for the rally. Dandelion has more than tripled its New York staff to more than 75 since its founding in 2017. This expansion means new jobs for the Capital Region--the company is actively hiring for positions in installation, sales, and associated roles--and expects to double its current staff in the next year.

"New York has passed the most ambitious climate policy in the country--Dandelion is proof that leadership drives innovation and investment. Coming from Google's innovation lab, we could have gone anywhere in the country--and we chose the Capital Region. For New York to reach its ambitious goals, burning polluting fossil fuels for home heating and cooling must become a thing of the past. We can help New York reach its goals while allowing homeowners to save significant money," said Kathy Hannun, CEO of Dandelion Energy.

"Our Capital Region has much to gain when local businesses and service providers invest in innovative, energy efficient technologies," Congressman Tonko said. "These visionary companies show the incredible opportunity of the renewable energy sector to support research, grow and maintain good jobs and drive economic growth, all while reducing pollution. The opening of this new operations center reinforces our Capital Region as a leader in clean technology and robust provider of cost-effective, clean energy for consumers. My thanks to Dandelion Energy for their forward-thinking investment in our community and continued dedication to build a greener Capital Region economy."

Alicia Barton, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, "Governor Cuomo's unwavering commitment to bold clean energy policies and investments is rapidly driving business expansion and job creation all across New York— and Dandelion's expansion is a fantastic example. I congratulate Dandelion on pioneering new clean heating and cooling solutions that will allow homeowners to be more energy efficient, lower their energy costs and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that will contribute to the achievement of New York's nation-leading climate goals.

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com .

