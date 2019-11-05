Dandelion Energy Launches Clean Geothermal Home Sales and Service for Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the leading residential clean geothermal provider, is launching its unique Home Geothermal Systems heating and cooling service in Long Island. Dandelion's modern clean and green Home Systems provide efficient heating, air conditioning, and hot water at significant savings over older fossil fuel burning devices. Dandelion systems eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality , and allow people to reduce their home's #1 source of harmful carbon pollution. In addition to generous Federal and State incentives, PSE&G is offering up to $2,000 per ton of installed geothermal . Those incentive and technological innovation allow Long Island residents to save up to 50% on their cost of home heating, cooling, and hot water with clean geothermal.

"We're excited to be launching in Long Island to provide the clean and green home heating, cooling, and hot water solution," said Kathy Hannun, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "New York has passed the most ambitious climate policy in the country, now Long Island homeowners have the opportunity to save significant money with clean geothermal. Buying and burning polluting fossil fuels for home heating and cooling can be a thing of the past."

Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners in Long Island who pay cash and switch from fuel oil heating are expected to save over 50% in annual heating and cooling operating costs and have less than seven-year payback. Homeowners who finance the system are expected to save over 45% immediately, at no upfront cost.

The expansion means new jobs for Long Island. The company is actively searching for locations for their first Long Island operations center and is hiring for positions in installation, sales, and associated roles.

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com .

