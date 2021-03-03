Dandelion Energy Opens Expanded Headquarters in Westchester County

MT. KISCO, N.Y., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading residential geothermal company, is expanding with a new 31,000 square foot headquarters in Westchester County, New York. The new facility will also host operations and support staff for service in Westchester County, the Hudson River Valley, and Fairfield County. The expansion comes on the heels of a $30 million Series B round of funding, led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, that brought the company's total funding to $65 million. Dandelion has more than tripled its staff to more than 100 since its founding in 2017.

"People are interested in saving money and reducing climate pollution now more than ever. We're excited to be expanding to better meet that demand. With Dandelion Energy, homeowners can remove the unwanted fossil fuel heating from their home while reducing pollution and saving money. The future of home heating and cooling is clean energy," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy.

Dandelion's modern geothermal heat pump systems provide efficient heating, air conditioning, and warm water at significant savings over older fossil fuel burning devices. Dandelion systems eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, improve indoor air quality, and allow people to reduce their home's #1 source of harmful carbon pollution. In addition to generous Federal and State incentives, utilities in New York and Connecticut offer $1,000s in rebates for installing residential geothermal systems. Those incentives allow New York and Connecticut residents to save up to 50% on their cost of home heating, cooling, and warm water with clean geothermal with no upfront cost.

The expansion means new jobs for the region--the company is actively hiring for positions in installation, sales, and associated roles.

About Dandelion

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com .

SOURCE Dandelion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dandelionenergy.com

