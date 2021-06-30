Dandelion Energy Signs Lease on Bay Shore Operations Center, Begins Hiring

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the country's leading residential geothermal company, has signed a lease and begun hiring to staff a 12,000 square foot facility in Bay Shore that will serve as their first Long Island operations center. The company also announced that it is expanding its Home Geothermal Systems heating and cooling product options for Long Island homeowners. The move is, in part, due to the generous PSEG Long Island geothermal (or ground source heat pump) rebate that, when combined with Federal incentives, provides thousands in savings on a home geothermal heating and cooling system. Dandelion's modern clean and green Home Systems provide efficient heating and air conditioning at significant savings over older fossil fuel burning devices.

"We're excited to be expanding our footprint to Long Island. New York has passed the most ambitious climate policy in the country and, with utility and Federal incentives in place, Long Island homeowners have the opportunity to save significant money by switching to geothermal," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "Buying and burning polluting fossil fuels for home heating and cooling can be a thing of the past. Geothermal is cleaner, safer and cheaper."

Geothermal, or ground source heat pumps, provides the cleanest and most efficient heating and air conditioning at significant savings over fuel oil, propane, and natural gas systems. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing. Homeowners on Long Island who switch from fuel oil or propane heating can save approximately 50% in annual heating and cooling operating costs.

Dandelion is hiring for their Long Island operations center. People interested can visit: https://dandelionenergy.com/jobs

Dandelion's mission is to enable the widespread adoption of home geothermal. The company is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in home geothermal. Home geothermal is a clean, safe, and affordable alternative to fuel heating and conventional air conditioning. Before launching as an independent company in 2017, Dandelion was a project at X, the research and development lab at Google's parent company Alphabet. To learn more, visit us at www.dandelionenergy.com

