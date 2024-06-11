Dandelion Science and the Wyss Center Geneva announce AI partnership to generate non-invasive brain therapies

GENEVA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva and Dandelion Science are excited to announce a partnership focused on a cutting-edge generative AI neuromodulation platform that could speed the development of safe, non-invasive ways of treating neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. The platform harnesses the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to synthesize, on demand, precision sensory stimulation therapies.

Dr. Erwin Böttinger, Director of the Wyss Center, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to invest in and partner with Dandelion Science. The promise of generative AI as a new therapeutic paradigm for brain disorders is exciting. AI guided neuromodulation is a key focus area for the Wyss Center, to develop smarter therapies for neurologic and mental health disorders by combining artificial intelligence and novel non-invasive neuromodulation techniques targeting deep brain structures. Dandelion's innovative deeptech approach, robust intellectual property portfolio, and exceptional team make them an ideal partner. We look forward to the transformative impact this technology could have on patients worldwide."

The collaboration with the Swiss-based Wyss Center leverages significant resources and capital over four years, providing Dandelion Science with rapid access to diverse clinical partners, extensive expertise in neuroscience and neurotechnology development, and integration into a broader AI and neurotechnology ecosystem.

Adam Hanina, CEO of Dandelion Science and newly appointed Expert-in-Residence at the Wyss Center Geneva, said, "Generative neuromodulation is poised to become a multi-billion-dollar market in the coming years. Dandelion's novel computational approach, which emulates the way in which the brain itself processes information, holds promise for developing therapies that precisely match the complex dysfunctions they are intended to treat. We deliberately sought out the Wyss Center as a research foundation so we could work together as ethical pioneers on this potentially revolutionary technology. The new partnership not only validates Dandelion's efforts but also significantly enhances our capability to innovate and deliver value."

Dandelion Science is a US-Swiss Generative Neuromodulation™ company, committed to advancing precision therapies for vision and brain disorders. Led by a world-class team, Dandelion's mission is to enhance the lives of people affected by these conditions through the integration of advanced generative technologies and deep scientific expertise. The company boasts extensive intellectual property and has received prestigious funding from the US National Institutes of Health and the Swiss Innovation Agency.

The Wyss Center is an independent not-for-profit translational R&D organization focused on advancing disruptive neurotechnologies to transform the lives of people with neurological and mental health disorders. The Center pursues transformational technologies in artificial intelligence, bio- and neuroengineering to restore essential neural functions and deliver precision therapeutics for people with debilitating neurological and mental health disorders.

Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, Switzerland, the Wyss Center partners with faculty, clinicians and industry, in Switzerland and internationally, to drive innovation and maximize clinical impact. The Wyss Center was established by a generous donation from the Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss in 2014.

