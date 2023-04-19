Dane Kelley Named New Vice President at Total-Western

PARAMOUNT, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western has announced Dane Kelley as its new Vice President for its Southern District.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that embraces a vibrant culture and forward-thinking vision," said Mr. Kelley. "I am eager to harness the team's collective strength to deliver unmatched customer experiences, forge new pathways for employee growth and development, and elevate the business to new heights that will create a lasting impact and set the standard of excellence within our industry."

Dane Kelley, Vice President - Southern District at Total-Western

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

In his new role, Mr. Kelley will be responsible for achieving organizational goals through the growth and development of Total-Western's customer base, management team, and core craft services for the Southern California and Intermountain regions of the Southern District.

"Dane is a great addition to a strong team in the South District," said Lou Hall, Chief Operations Officer for Total-Western. "His experience and qualifications will provide the leadership necessary to continue our accelerated growth in the southwestern U.S., complement our EPC capabilities, and implement strategies for expansion both geographically and within our existing service lines."

Mr. Kelley brings with him more than 15 years of management experience, having most recently worked as Service Sales Manager for Southland Industries, a design-build-maintain MEP contractor. While there, he created and implemented a sales and business development program that expanded sales, improved client satisfaction, and created a path for continued organizational growth and leadership succession. His ability to create and implement strategic growth strategies, diversify client portfolios, and proactively anticipate market changes have proven instrumental to achieving business goals throughout his career.

Mr. Kelley earned his MBA from Pepperdine University, and his bachelor's degree in Business Administration – Finance & Operations Management from Western Washington University.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has seven regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The company prides itself on delivering the best solutions for its clients through strategic partnerships, and self-performed services. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

SOURCE Total-Western