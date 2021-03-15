Daniel K. Guy, MD, FAAOS, named 89th president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

"It is an honor to be stepping into the role of president during such a pivotal moment in history, as together, we navigate an ongoing public health crisis, support important social change to remove inequities, and identify solutions to help us overcome hurdles in a value-based healthcare system," said Dr. Guy. "While orthopaedic surgery is facing several unique challenges, these challenges provide many opportunities to improve the care we provide for our patients. I look forward to working alongside the many dedicated volunteers who continue to ensure the AAOS provides value for our 39,000 members."

Dr. Guy specializes in hip and shoulder surgery, and sports medicine. He is in private practice at Emory Southern Orthopaedics in LaGrange, Ga., and is on staff at WellStar/West Georgia Health System.

He received his Bachelor of Science from Murray State University in Murray, Ky., and earned both a Master of Science and a Medical Degree from the University of Louisville. Dr. Guy completed his orthopaedic residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. After residency, he completed an A-O fellowship in adult reconstruction at the Inselspital in Bern, Switzerland.

Dr. Guy previously served as first and second vice president for the Academy. He has also been the secretary, chair-elect, and chair of the Board of Councilors of the AAOS, and in those positions, was a member of the AAOS Board of Directors. Additionally, he served on many Academy committees, project teams and work groups, and most recently, chair of the Committee Appointment Program Committee, chair of the Awards Committee, Finance Committee and Advocacy Council. Dr. Guy is a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a member of the Alpha Omicron Alpha Medical Honor Society. He is past president and past board member of the Georgia Orthopaedic Society.

"I am pleased to support our organization as we forge ahead with our five-year strategic plan and remain steadfast in building on the successes of my predecessors," added Dr. Guy.

Dr. Guy enjoys traveling, sports, reading and outdoor activities. He actively participates in his community as team physician to three local high schools and two colleges, and as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, Ga. Dr. Guy and his wife, Jill, have two daughters and three grandchildren.

