Daniel Kahn Joins Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

A senior global business and legal advisor, Kahn has an extensive network, particularly in Europe, the U.S., Asia, and Israel. For more than 30 years, he traveled to those regions in the course of assisting businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs with venture capital, M&A, and capital markets transactions, as well as strategic moves, international expansion, and government affairs.

At Wilson Sonsini, Kahn will apply his business and legal experience, established network, and skills as a trusted advisor to introduce the firm and its clients to new opportunities. He will focus on generating new business—both in the U.S. and in Continental Europe—in transactional and regulatory areas, including M&A, capital markets, privacy, and cybersecurity, while assisting select clients when coming to Europe.

"Daniel shares our passion for technology, entrepreneurship, and international business, and his many interpersonal and business talents have helped him become a respected advisor," said Cédric Burton, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini's Brussels office and global co-chair of the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice. "Daniel's wealth of connections with European law firms and top business leaders will be of great value to our clients and our firm's efforts to expand. We've known Daniel for years and are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Kahn founded Red Bridge, a Luxembourg-based law firm. Previously, he founded and managed Kahn & Associés, a boutique law firm in Paris. During that time, from 1988 until 2015, Kahn built business relationships with law firms in the U.S., Israel, and Asia, and he co-founded Biolegis, a network of 19 independent law firms in Europe. Earlier in his career, Kahn was an associate at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton, where he represented many emerging technology companies.

"My first experience with Wilson Sonsini dates back to 1988, when I visited Palo Alto and Silicon Valley for the first time, and since then, we've had the opportunity to work together to assist technology clients with their local or global transactions and operations," said Kahn. "I've always been impressed by the firm's partners, because they are excellent lawyers who are also effective business advisors—and many of them have become dear friends. I'm extremely pleased to be joining Wilson Sonsini and look forward to assisting its clients and helping to expand its reach and unique brand throughout Europe."

Kahn received his LL.M. in business law from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 1980, and his master's degree in commercial law from Strasbourg University's Faculty of Law, Strasbourg, France, in 1979.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For nearly 60 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

http://www.wsgr.com

