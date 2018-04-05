Daniel Suárez and STANLEY Team to Race for $1 Million at Texas

"I'm proud to be associated with STANLEY and the 'Racing for a Miracle' program to support children with serious illnesses," said Daniel Suárez. "STANLEY and the Ace Hardware Foundation have created this amazing campaign over the past 12 years to support CMN hospitals. It's really an honor to be the guy who gets to drive the STANLEY car for this race and know the meaning behind the design and who we are racing for."

Each year, the No. 19 STANLEY Racing team partners with a local CMN hospital to drive awareness of the vital work done to treat patients. Through CMN, the STANLEY team enlisted four children from Cook Children's Medical Center to help design the No. 19 STANLEY Toyota Camry paint scheme with TV personality and expert vehicle designer Chip Foose.

"I've designed many cars in my life, but never a car that's moved me emotionally like this one," said Chip Foose. "We spent a whole day thinking of themes and drawing concepts for Daniel's No. 19 car. One of the kids, Jacob, found some inspiration in a black and yellow spotted frog, reminding him of the STANLEY brand. We drew it out, and everyone loved the design. You'll see each of the kids' signatures on the front of the hood as well – this car is really for each of them."

Suarez visited Cook Children's Medical Center on Thursday to unveil the special paint scheme with all four child designers and guests. Suarez also spent time visiting with hospital patients and presented the Ace Hardware Foundation with a $100,000 donation check from STANLEY Tools. Over the past 12 years, STANLEY Tools and the Ace Hardware Foundation have donated more than $1.2 Million to CMN member hospitals around the country through the Racing for a Miracle program.

Fans can follow Suarez and the No. 19 STANLEY team this weekend at #Racing4Miracles or by visiting StanleyRacing.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 and FORTUNE 500 company, is the world's leading provider of tools and storage, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security company, and a leading engineered fastening systems provider, with unique growth platforms in the Oil & Gas and Infrastructure industries. Well-known brands include: STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER, DEWALT, Craftsman, Porter-Cable, Bostitch, Facom, Mac Tools, Proto, Vidmar, Lista, and more. The company's STANLEY Healthcare Solutions division is the North American leader in Infant Security, with its Hugs(TM) Infant Protection System. Learn more at http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About the Ace Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the "Helpful Place" in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 4,800 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries currently operate 17 distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Shanghai, China; Panama City, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 60 countries. For more information on Ace, visit AceHardware.com.

About Cook Children's Medical Center

Cook Children's Health Care System embraces an inspiring Promise – to improve the health of every child in our region through the prevention and treatment of illness, disease and injury. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, we're proud of our long and rich tradition of serving our community. For more information, visit cookchildrens.org.

