Danielle Brown, CEO of HealthyGirlKitchen, to Take the Stage at FoodieCon® During the 25th Anniversary of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Brown, founder of HealthyGirlKitchen ( @healthygirlkitchen ), will take the stage at FoodieCon® presented by The Islands of the Bahamas hosted by the Andaz Miami Beach on February 21st, 2026 during the 25th anniversary of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®.

Photograph by Amanda Julca

FoodieCon® is a full-day experience featuring cooking demos, interactive panels with top creators, brand activations, and book signings, and Danielle Brown will be featured on two panels: The Ultimate Shelf Life and Quirks That Work. In The Ultimate Shelf Life, she will join fellow creators to discuss how today's leading digital voices are building lasting brands beyond social platforms. In Quirks That Work, she will be moderating as the speakers discuss what it takes to stand out in a crowded content landscape, including how creators build trust, and turn personality-driven content into a loyal community.

"FoodieCon is the perfect place to talk about what creators are building right now, not just content, but brands and communities that live beyond social media," said Danielle Brown. "I'm thrilled to be part of this year's panels and share the HealthyGirlKitchen journey."

Danielle Brown, managed by Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), President of Renegade Talent MGMT, is the CEO of the leading food and lifestyle community with a highly engaged audience of 12M+ followers across social platforms. HealthyGirl Kitchen doesn't just live online, it shows up in real life, driving trends, sparking conversation, providing health hacks and health-forward benefits, and inspiring millions to cook plant-based, better-for-you meals at home with confidence. She is the author of HealthyGirl Kitchen and Life-Changing Salads, both New York Times bestsellers, and is known for creating approachable, craveable recipes that resonate with modern home cooks.

In addition to her success as an author and influencer, Danielle has a passion for taking on a leading role at growing companies. Most notably, she is a partner of Azuna, a plant-based odor elimination brand, which is one of the fastest-growing CPG companies in the nation.

About Renegade Talent MGMT

Renegade Talent MGMT is a leading talent management company dedicated to empowering creators across sports, food, and culture. Through strategic brand partnerships, personal development, and thoughtful content creation, Renegade Talent MGMT helps chefs, NIL and professional athletes, and creators capitalize beyond social media.

Contact

For more information regarding Danielle Brown of HealthyGirlKitchen, please contact her manager, Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), at [email protected] .

