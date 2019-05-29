Danielle DiMartino Booth's Quill Intelligence Marks its First Year of releasing The Daily Feather and The Weekly Quill research products

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Director of Intelligence at Quill Intelligence (QI) celebrates the one-year anniversary of launching Quill Intelligence's Daily Feather and the four-year anniversary of the Weekly Quill. After retiring from the Federal Reserve in 2015, DiMartino Booth launched the Weekly Quill and is proud to commemorate its continual publication.



DiMartino Booth and her team set out to launch a #ResearchRevolution, redefining how markets intelligence is conceived and delivered to subscribers from the C-Suite to the trading floors to investment managers. The goal was to not only inform Wall Street, but to educate Main Street.



Results are about insights into the future. DiMartino Booth and the Quill Intelligence team deliver those insights every trading day. Financial decision makers know driving results means more than reading today's headlines and yesterday's statistics even as those trends hit inflection points and dictate directions. QI brings together a core team of two investing veterans with more than 50 years of investing experience, economic acumen and financial markets expertise to analyze the trends and provide critical analysis on what is driving the markets – both in the United States and globally.



Since inception, commentary and data from The Daily Feather have appeared in other financial sources such as Zero Hedge, Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, Institutional Investor, Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, TD Ameritrade, TheStreet.com, and more.



Danielle DiMartino Booth is a global thought leader on monetary policy, economics and finance. She is also the author of FED UP: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America (Portfolio, Feb 2017).



DiMartino Booth founded Quill Intelligence in 2018. DiMartino Booth is also a full-time columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a business speaker, and a commentator frequently featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business News, BNN Bloomberg and other major media outlets.



Prior to Quill, DiMartino Booth spent nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas where she served as Advisor to President Richard W. Fisher until his retirement in March 2015.

