Danielle Macchia Joins Adrea Rubin Marketing, Inc. In Newly Created Role

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrea Rubin Marketing (www.adrearubin.com) has brought Danielle Macchia on board as Chief Customer Officer. Ms. Macchia has more than 20 years experience in direct to consumer marketing management. She will be involved with revenue growth and ensuring that ARM's multi-channel marketing solutions surpass clients' needs and expectations.

Ms. Macchia was the Senior Vice President on the executive committee of Remarketable, a multichannel retargeting solution. Danielle has created, launched and successfully managed both offline and online direct consumer marketing programs. She has worked with a wide range of high-profile clients, including AIG, American Express, E*Trade, Pfizer, AT&T Wireless, The New York Times and various other nutraceutical, hospitality and retail clients.

"The vision for creating this new role at the firm is a testament to Ms. Macchia. I conceived the position with her as my inspiration," said Adrea Rubin, CEO of Adrea Rubin Marketing. "I have experienced firsthand Danielle's passion and ability to grow a business when we collaborated together at AIG Insurance. Her leadership skills will be an integral part of Adrea Rubin Marketing's expansion into new services and its sister company Calibrant Digital (www.calibrant.com)."

"I joined Adrea Rubin Marketing because we shared the same core values to which I adhered to throughout my career," said Ms. Macchia. "ARM's organization embodies integrity, collaboration, raising others up and celebrating each other successes. This is the driving force of the organization and how they manage their partnerships. I am beyond thrilled to be joining this diverse team and look forward to executing on their vision!"

About Adrea Rubin Marketing

Adrea Rubin Marketing, Inc. is a direct to consumer marketing agency creating customized solutions that drive measurable results for our clients. Since 1990, ARM has taken a 360-degree view on integrated multi-channel marketing strategies to help its clients acquire, retain, monetize, and reactivate customers. Adrea Rubin Marketing is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel (WBENC) as a diversity vendor.

SOURCE Adrea Rubin Marketing

Related Links

https://www.adrearubin.com

