DANIMER SCIENTIFIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. - DNMR

NEW ORLEANS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Danimer Scientific, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: DNMR).

Since 2020, the Company has sold polyhydroxyalkanoates ("PHAs") under the "Nodax" brand name for a wide variety of plastic applications, which it represented as a "100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic . . . certified as marine degradable, the highest standard of biodegradability, which verifies the material will fully degrade in ocean water without leaving behind harmful microplastics." However, in March to May 2021, various news media outlets reported that the Company's claims regarding Nodax were exaggerated and misleading and that its production figures, pricing, and financial projections were overstated.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Danimer's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Danimer shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dnmr/ to learn more.

