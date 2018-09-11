Danish Company Cannabis Pharm Automates  their Growth Environment with  Heliospectra's  Intelligent LED Lighting and  HelioCORE™  Control  Software

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRST NORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Danish company Cannabis Pharm. The company is setting up a new high-tech production facility in Randers, Denmark and has chosen Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED lighting solutions and market-leading HelioCORE™ light control software to fully automate their lighting environment and provide highest quality pharmaceutical products. The order value is SEK 1.4 million (USD $ 154,000).

Cannabis Pharm is building a new high-density vertical cultivation system in Randers, Denmark. The cultivation team has partnered with Heliospectra and their Canadian partner Montel, combining centralized LED light management strategies and state-of-the-art mobile racks, for a total solution to optimize plant quality and maximize production and business performance.

"Production of highest-quality crops and the ability to control medicinal profiles is of utmost importance when supplying patients with pharmaceutical-grade, safe products. We believe full control, automation and the ability to standardize harvest results is key to reach these goals. Further, a flexible lighting solution allows us to continue to optimize and conduct research to further strengthen our product portfolio and understanding of this versatile crop", said Morten Nøhr Mortensen, CEO and Owner Cannabis Pharm.

"Denmark is quickly becoming one of Europe's biggest medical cannabis producers. As the European market continues to expand the medical cannabis industry, standardized high-quality products are key to success. During its' life cycle, the cannabis plant goes through several different growth stages, all with different requirements on environmental factors such as light levels and spectrum. Our intelligent ELIXIA LED grow light solution and helioCORE control software provide growers with the ability to automatically adjust the light with respect to the plants' needs, as well as the environmental prerequisites, thereby optimizing the growing condition for the crop and increases the energy efficiency of the growth", said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra.

"The quick legislation around the world has created a drive for expertise within the field. We're excited to work together with Cannabis Pharm to increase awareness and expand the knowledge within the industry", he continuous.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA LED grow light creates clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable LED lighting solution will be combined with Heliospectra's HelioCORE™ light control software, to ensure that indoor crops receive perfect light 365 days a year. HelioCORE offers advanced controls and flexible light intensities to apply customized lighting schedules with real-time monitoring across the plant growth cycle. The integrated solution improves the quality of plants and accelerate harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns.

Delivery will take place during the first quarter of 2019 and be visible in the accounts during the fourth quarter 2018 and first quarter of 2019.

