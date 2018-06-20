DANNAR Partners with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to Deploy Zero-Emission Off-Road Equipment at the Port of Stockton

Ports, airports, warehouses, and logistic centers throughout California today rely primarily on diesel technologies to move, load, and unload higher tonnage loads. To improve air quality impacts and accelerate the commercial deployment of zero-emission off-road technologies, the Port of Stockton will demonstrate two battery-electric 30,000-pound capacity forklifts with additional cargo handling attachments, including a multi-purpose cargo truck bed and scissor-lift.

To support the battery-electric off-road equipment, ChargePoint, the world's largest network of electric vehicle charging stations, will install two DC fast-chargers at the Port of Stockton. Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, will install telematics on the vehicles to collect data and provide analysis for the Project.

"We are proud to partner with the Port of Stockton, Bosch, ChargePoint and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District on such a pivotal project," said Gary Dannar, CEO of DANNAR. He added, "The Mobile Power Station will better serve the Port's needs, reduce costs, reduce emissions, and provide significant localized air quality benefits, as well as help California achieve its strong environmental policies and goals. We thank CARB for this key investment."

The zero-emission off-road equipment project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities. For more information, visit California Climate Investments.

Supporting Quotes:

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District: "The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is excited to support the deployment of zero-emission off-road equipment in our effort to reduce mobile source emissions, which remain the largest source of pollution in the Valley."

California Air Resources Board Mobile Source Control Division Branch Chief Maritess Sicat: "This project is a great example of how the Cap-and-Trade program is fighting climate change while improving local air quality and delivering benefits to disadvantaged communities."

Port of Stockton: "The Port of Stockton is excited to participate with our partners to demonstrate zero-emission off-road equipment to provide environmental and economic benefits to our community," Richard Aschieris, Director of the Port of Stockton.

ChargePoint: "For more than a decade, ChargePoint has remained focused on supporting the mass adoption of electrified transportation. Our collaboration with DANNAR and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is evidence of that ongoing commitment," said Anne Smart, Vice President of Public Policy for ChargePoint. "We are eager to partner with progressive companies and government agencies to deploy charging infrastructure that will power the next generation of electric mobility. We commend the Port of Stockton for its leadership in zero-emission off-road equipment and helping bring together partners to make it happen."

Bosch: "Connectivity services provide a wealth of opportunities for improving our quality of life. Bosch is proud to provide connectivity-based services together with the Port of San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, DANNAR and ChargePoint as part of a comprehensive plan to help the Port achieve its emissions objectives," Ron Ritz, Regional President Powertrain Solutions North America.

ABOUT DANNAR

DD DANNAR, LLC, is an OEM manufacturer of a purpose-built, off-road electric vehicle and energy platform for governmental fleets. Headquarters located in Muncie, Indiana, with office in San Clemente, CA, DANNAR is committed to providing disciplined innovation with honor-built manufacturing to produce a new class of electric work vehicles. More information on DANNAR and the Mobile Power Station can be found on the company's website at www.dannar.us.com

Contact

Donna Marie Bertrand

425-210-3897

abhinc@dannar.us.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dannar-partners-with-the-san-joaquin-valley-air-pollution-control-district-to-deploy-zero-emission-off-road-equipment-at-the-port-of-stockton-300668942.html

SOURCE DANNAR

Related Links

http://www.dannar.us.com

