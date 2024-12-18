Danny Tieu Joins Needham Bank as Vice President, CRA Residential Loan Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Danny Tieu has joined the Residential Lending team as Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Residential Loan Officer. Reporting to Michael Sinclair, Executive Vice President, Residential & Consumer Lending, Mr. Tieu will ensure Needham Bank meets CRA and Fair Lending goals by establishing and maintaining relationships with realtors, housing authorities, and non-profit agencies to create referral networks for mortgage loans, with a focus on low to moderate income (LMI) and minority borrowers.

With over eight years of mortgage industry experience, Mr. Tieu has a broad knowledge of conventional, nonconforming, jumbo, government, and state bond loan programs. Most recently, he served as a Community Lending Officer for Bank of America, where he promoted low down payment programs and grants geared toward LMI and underserved communities. Prior to that, he was a Mortgage Development Officer for Santander Bank.

"Danny brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to community lending," said Mr. Sinclair. "His experience and dedication to helping underserved communities align perfectly with our mission at Needham Bank."

"I am excited to further Needham Bank's efforts in supporting low to moderate income and minority borrowers," stated Mr. Tieu. "I look forward to building strong partnerships with the community and helping individuals achieve their homeownership goals."

Mr. Tieu received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

