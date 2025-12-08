Danone Becomes the First Official U.S. Yogurt and Plant-Based Beverages Partner of the Big Ten Conference, Offering Protein and Plant-Powered Nutrition with its Oikos and Silk Brands

The Multi-Year Partnership will Bring Danone's Science-Led Nutrition to Students and Athletes Nationwide

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone, a leading American food and beverage company, announced a multi-year partnership with the Big Ten Conference to advance nutrition with its Oikos® high-protein yogurt and Silk® plant-based beverage brands. Together, both organizations will use the power of sports to bring health through food to Big Ten communities and fans across the U.S. As the first official yogurt and plant-based beverages partner in the Conference's history, Danone will explore nutrition needs of students and identify ways to bring its expertise and expand product access to the Big Ten ecosystem.

Starting in Q1 2026, Danone will initiate programs that showcase the benefits of quality nutrition. These programs reflect Danone's mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, as well as its continued dedication to increasing access to nourishing foods. With the potential to reach Big Ten campuses, athletic venues, local food pantries and digital platforms - representing 14,000 student-athletes, 580,000 students and the largest U.S. collegiate fanbase – the partnership will highlight Danone's nutrient-rich products by leading with Oikos® and Silk® — the #1 high protein yogurt brand and plant-based beverage brand.

"Led by our world-class research and innovation team and nutrition scientists, by bringing Oikos and Silk to Big Ten campuses, we're providing nutrient-dense products that help students and athletes thrive — on campus and beyond," said Dan Magliocco, President, Danone North America. "This partnership with the Big Ten extends Danone's global legacy of leveraging cutting-edge nutrition science and innovation to bring health through food to as many people as possible."

Throughout the partnership, Danone will prioritize:

Brand Activations: Bring Oikos and Silk, Danone's leading complete protein yogurt brand and #1 plant-based beverage brand, to life through activations, athletic events and retail promotions – fueling the nutrition needs of Big Ten audiences.

Bring Oikos and Silk, Danone's leading complete protein yogurt brand and #1 plant-based beverage brand, to life through activations, athletic events and retail promotions – fueling the nutrition needs of Big Ten audiences. Nutrition Access: Build on existing programs to reach more students with accessible, nutritious food options that support overall well-being.

Build on existing programs to reach more students with accessible, nutritious food options that support overall well-being. Tailored Campus Programs: Work directly with health leaders across Big Ten campuses to share nutrition science expertise, learn and listen and design initiatives that reflect real needs and lifestyles.

Work directly with health leaders across Big Ten campuses to share nutrition science expertise, learn and listen and design initiatives that reflect real needs and lifestyles. Education and Innovation: Create programs and learning tools to help students build lifelong healthy habits.

Danone and the Big Ten also share deep geographic roots across the U.S. Through its wide range of more than 50 farming partners and manufacturing sites in multiple states, Danone's presence closely aligns with Big Ten campus communities. This includes its largest yogurt facility in Minster, Ohio – producing 2 million pounds of yogurt daily - as well as suppliers in California's Central Valley that provide 100% of Danone's almonds. Danone also recruits talent directly from Big Ten campuses, including in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, strengthening ties between local communities and the company. These connections link local agriculture and career opportunities to student life and community health, highlighting how Danone sources quality ingredients close to home to create nutrient-dense products that fuel students, athletes and alumni.

"Our students and communities deserve the best when it comes to their health," said Dr. James Borchers, Chief Medical Officer, Big Ten Conference. "This partnership with Danone is not only about access — it's about fueling potential. By tackling challenges like food insecurity and expanding nutrition education, we're helping students build habits today that will support them for years to come."

"The Big Ten Network is proud to team up with Danone, a partner who shares our passion for elevating the fan experience while promoting healthier choices," said BTN President François McGillicuddy.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is a pioneer in the U.S. food industry, dedicated to supporting American jobs, agriculture and health. From humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states. Danone's manufacturing capabilities are made possible through the company's partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms across seven states.

Danone U.S. is part of Danone North America, a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit www.bigten.org .

