So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert Pints Voluntarily Recalled by Danone U.S. Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

Dec 15, 2025, 12:32 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling its So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints with multiple best-by expiration dates before 08 Aug 2027 at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of foreign materials, such as small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions.

This issue and recall is only isolated to the Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pint item with the indicated best-by dates and codes, as summarized in the table below. No other So Delicious Dairy Free® codes, flavors, or products are impacted.

This voluntary recall was initiated on December 15, 2025. The FDA has been informed of this voluntary recall and So Delicious Dairy Free® is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the potentially impacted product from shelves. In the meantime, the company has already identified and corrected this issue and will soon be able to bring back the frozen dessert so many people enjoy.

So Delicious Dairy Free® takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it. For information on refunds, please contact the So Delicious Dairy Free® Care Line at 1-833-367-8975. Consumer Care specialists are available to speak live during business hours (Monday – Friday; 9am – 6pm EST). Consumers may also reach out to the Consumer Care team via webform at https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/contact-us/.  

Packages / containers will appear as below. Packaging graphics for this product changed in February 2025 (no change to UPC).

Impacted code dates are below:

Product Name

SKU

UPC

Best-By Dates / Lot
No (Exp Dates)

So Delicious Dairy
Free® Salted
Caramel Cluster
Non-Dairy Frozen
Dessert pints

136603

744473476138

Before 08 Aug 2027

Company Contact Information
Consumers:
So Delicious Dairy Free® Consumer Care Line
1-833-367-8975
https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/contact-us/

Media:
Karissa Seltz
[email protected]

SOURCE Danone North America

