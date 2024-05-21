Danone Dairy Drinks Shake Up Your Routine with Campaign Featuring Athletes Sha'Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles and Kristie Mewis

Delicious Drinkable Options from Oikos®, Too Good & Co.™, and Activia® are a great on-the-go choice to help meet your nutrition goals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As schedules get busier by the day, it's sometimes easiest to bring snacks with you on your way out the door. That's why Oikos®, Too Good & Co.™, and Activia® are helping you focus on nutrition with drinkable yogurts and dairy drink options that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. In partnership with female athletes including track and field phenom Sha'Carri Richardson, nationally recognized gymnast Jordan Chiles, and soccer star Kristie Mewis, these three brands are showcasing that no matter your schedule, their snack lineup offers options that can provide high protein (Oikos), support gut health1 (Activia), or lower sugar2 (Too Good & Co.) that can Nourish Your Hustle wherever you go.

Kristie Mewis (Activia), Sha'Carri Richardson (Oikos) and Jordan Chiles (Too Good & Co.)

A recent survey shows that 72% of people indicate they snack at least once a day, and 30% do so as fuel before or after exercise and/or because they need energy.3 Further, research shows that consumers are looking for drinkable yogurts that offer attributes such as high protein, lower sugar, and gut health support. As leaders in the snack space, Oikos, Too Good & Co., and Activia took on the challenge to meet consumer needs and offer products that can deliver in these categories.

"For those who are constantly on the go, there is a clear need for convenient and delicious snack options that you can feel good about, whether it be high protein, lower sugar, or getting in some probiotics" said Victoria Badiola, Vice President of Greek & Functional Nutrition at Danone North America, which owns the Oikos, Too Good & Co., and Activia brands. "Everyone has their daily routines, unique in their own right, so that's why we're thrilled to work with Sha'Carri, Jordan and Kristie to showcase how they snack when on the go. These dynamic female athletes are constantly bringing their best, both on and off the field, and it's vital they have access to convenient snacks when performing at the highest of levels."

NEW Oikos Pro® Shots and Pro Drinks deliver high protein, flavor, essential amino acids, and vitamins, with 0g of added sugar*. Strength happens sip by sip4, and Oikos Pro® Drinks and Shots are a convenient protein-packed snack that fits into your busy schedule. Both offerings hit select retailer shelves in May and will continue to expand distribution throughout the summer.

Oikos Pro® Shots (per 3.1 fl oz) offer a quick hit of protein any time throughout your day. Flavors include Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Mango, all packed with complete protein (10g), 0g added sugar 5 , 9 Essential Amino Acids, and an excellent source of Vitamins B2, B6, and B12

(per 3.1 fl oz) offer a quick hit of protein any time throughout your day. Flavors include Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Mango, all packed with complete protein (10g), 0g added sugar , 9 Essential Amino Acids, and an excellent source of Vitamins B2, B6, and B12 Oikos Pro® Drinks (per 7 fl oz bottle) are great for when you need an on-the-go boost of protein following a workout. Flavors include Strawberry Banana, Peach, and Mango Pineapple, all packed with complete protein (23g), 0g added sugar5, 9 Essential Amino Acids, and an excellent source of Vitamins B2, B6, and B12.

"Training season is a grind and I need to keep my body feeling strong, but it can be hard to get in all the protein and nutrients I need throughout the day, so I am always looking for snacks that can help me along the way" said world champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. "The new Oikos Pro Shots have a boost of protein so I can easily get in a snack I feel good about ahead of practice, while Pro Drinks have 23g of protein to help support my muscle recovery once I hit the finish line."

Too Good & Co. Smoothies (per 7 fl oz bottle) are lower in sugar5 and big on flavor, with 80% less sugar6 than average cultured dairy drinks. They offer refreshing fruit flavors that are lower in sugar with no artificial sweeteners, helping to kick your day off on a nice note with 3g sugar, 10g protein, and 70 calories per serving, and are also Non-GMO Project Verified™. Enjoy in Strawberry Banana, Peach, and Mixed Berry flavors.

"Training, meetings, and training again – it's a jampacked schedule for me as I prepare for this summer," said internationally decorated gymnast Jordan Chiles. "Turning to a Too Good & Co. Smoothie in the morning or even between events is a great snack option for me, as it tastes great, is lower on sugar5, and is super convenient to throw in my bag – it's my favorite sidekick to help me stick the landing!"

Activia® Dailies low fat yogurt drinks are a quick, easy and tasty way to enjoy your daily probiotics. Packed with billions of live and active probiotics, it's great for supporting gut health7 on the go. Starting in early May, you can also enjoy our new Activia Zero 0g Added Sugar8 variety, available in Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Peach flavors.

"By traveling across the country and playing through a rigorous soccer season, I'm constantly looking for something I can take with me and enjoy on the road," said professional soccer midfielder Kristie Mewis. "With Activia Probiotic Dailies, I'm able to easily incorporate a delicious snack into my everyday hustle on the pitch while also supporting my gut health9."

About Oikos ®

Oikos® is a part of Danone North America and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein snack choices as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine – because we're here to help you fuel your strength. Oikos® has something for everyone in the family, boasting a variety of protein-packed snack options to choose from to help support a balanced diet and exercise routine. From Oikos® Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a protein punch, to Oikos Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar*, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat, to Oikos Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, Oikos® provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious, and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. Oikos® is obsessed with yogurt and dairy and is part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™.

About Activia ®

Activia includes a variety of delicious and nutritious probiotic yogurts and drinks that help support gut health. Backed by over 20 years of research, and holding the #1 gut health brand position in the probiotic space10, Activia knows that overall well-being starts from within. The brand was ahead of gut health trends and has been offering a broad range of products to help address the growing interest in this space. Activia Dailies Probiotic Drink is a quick and tasty way to enjoy your daily probiotics, and Activia Probiotic Yogurt with Fruit is a low fat yogurt that's rich in flavor and creamy in texture.11 Activia is a modern gut health innovator and is passionate about helping consumers feel their best.

About Too Good & Co. ™

Too Good & Co. (formerly known as Two Good) is raising the bar on goodness with delicious dairy products that offer lower sugar13, and are created with ingredients that you can feel good about. Developed in response to the growing demand for yogurt products with less sugar, Too Good & Co.'s current product lineup includes cups, Smoothies, and Mix-ins. And the goodness doesn't stop there: for every unit sold, Too Good & Co. donates 1¢ to food rescue organizations. For more information on Too Good & Co., visit HeyTooGoodAndCo.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. The company aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices with a strong portfolio of health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend brands including: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co.™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's long-standing mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. For more information about Danone North America, visit https://www.danonenorthamerica.com.

1 Enjoying Activia twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, which includes gas, bloating, rumbling and abdominal discomfort.

2 Too Good & Co. Smoothies: 70 calories, 2g fat, 3g sugar per 7 fl oz. Average cultured dairy drink: 140 calories, 2.5g fat, 19g sugar per 7 fl oz.

3 "2023 Food and Health Survey" www.foodinsight.org, 4/10/23

4 Protein and exercise help fuel strong muscles as part of a balanced diet.

5 Not a low calorie food

6 Too Good & Co. Smoothies: 70 calories, 2g fat, 3g sugar per 7 fl oz. Average cultured dairy drink: 140 calories, 2.5g fat, 19g sugar per 7 fl oz.

7 Enjoying Activia twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, which includes gas, bloating, rumbling and abdominal discomfort.

8 Not a low calorie food. See nutrition facts for total sugar content.

9 Enjoying Activia twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, which includes gas, bloating, rumbling and abdominal discomfort.

10 Leading brand based on sales of products labeled as containing probiotics, U.S. market, IRI last 52 weeks ending November 1, 2020. Activia may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive comfort. Consume twice a day for two weeks as a part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Minor digestive discomfort includes bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort & rumbling.

11 Activia+ Dailies have at least 10% Daily Value more Vitamin C, D, and Zinc per serving than regular Activia Dailies

12 Enjoying Activia twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, which includes gas, bloating, rumbling and abdominal discomfort.

13 Too Good & Co. cups have 80% less sugar (2g per 5.3oz) than average flavored and plain Greek yogurt (10g per 5.3oz). Too Good & Co. smoothies have at least 80% less sugar (3g per 7 fl oz) than average cultured dairy drinks (19g per 7 fl oz). Too Good & Co. REMIX cups have at least 70% less sugar (6g per 4.5oz) than average yogurt with mix-ins (20g per 4.5oz).

SOURCE Danone North America