This National Streaming Day, the New REMIX Line from OIKOS®, Too Good & Co.™, and Light + Fit® Is Introducing a Better Way to Snack and Stream

World renowned supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham joins top TikTok creators to host the REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza in celebration of a new collection of mix-in snacks that people can feel good about while streaming

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Streaming Day (May 20, 2024) OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit are partnering with Ashley Graham and top TikTok creators to bring people a better way to snack and stream with the REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza live event on TikTok.

REMIX how you snack and stream (PRNewsfoto/Danone North America) REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza Lineup (PRNewsfoto/Danone North America)

It's no secret that after a long 9 to 5, many people sit back and stream to unwind, with 96 percent of Americans reaching for a snack as they do.1 So, OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit are mixing up your 5 to 9 with snack options that people can feel good about while streaming their favorite guilty pleasures, with a one-of-a-kind streaming event filled with a lineup of unique entertainment and a chance to win a variety of prizes.

According to a new survey by Danone North America, more than three quarters (78%) of Americans wish there were snacks with delicious, standout nutrition that they would be excited to reach for while streaming their favorite content.2 Enter REMIX, a new collection of mix-ins from OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit that is disrupting the yogurt aisle with knockout taste, epic toppings, and noteworthy nutrition. The REMIX line gives snackers varying options for high protein, less fat, or lower sugar snacks3 they can easily add into their snack lineup.

"People are snacking and streaming more than ever – it's just a way of life these days," said Rafael Acevedo, President/GM at Danone North America. "We're excited to bring the Oikos, Too Good & Co. and Light + Fit REMIX lineup into the mix, making it easy and delicious to snack wherever and whenever you stream. And we couldn't be more thrilled to work with amazing partners to bring standout content to provide the ultimate streaming experience."

Introducing the REMIX Snack & Streamapolooza

Join the REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza for the ultimate streaming experience. Four uniquely crafted content sets will go live across TikTok's streaming universe – from gaming and sports to the best of binge-worthy TV – featuring delicious snack options that are sure to be on repeat in your stream routine.

"I love snuggling up with my husband and unwinding with a streaming marathon of our favorite shows after a hectic day when I can. And let's be honest, a TV or movie marathon is not complete without the snacks!" said Ashley Graham. "That's why I'm teaming up with Danone to introduce the new REMIX line up of mix-ins for snacks that you can feel good about. I'm excited to get 'unready' with folks, sit back and dish on red carpet looks while savoring this new snack and streaming in style."

The REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza is packed with a star-studded lineup. With every strum of the spoon, REMIX snacks will be there for the ultimate snacking and streaming marathon. Join us on the below stages:

5-5:15 p.m. ET: Too Good & Co. Stage TikTok creator and Twitch streamer specializing in cozy gaming, hobby, and lifestyle content CozyK ( @cozy.games ) will kick off the REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza by chatting about her favorite games and highlighting her favorite REMIX mix-ins to snack on during the ultimate streaming session.

6-6:15 p.m. ET: Light + Fit Stage Next up, Reality TV alum, author, TEDx speaker, and podcaster Deepti Vempati ( @lifewithdeeps ) will keep the streaming flowing with her hot takes around dating that she learned from her time in the relationship spotlight, while enjoying the newest snack to disrupt the yogurt aisle.

7-7:15 p.m. ET: REMIX Mainstage Welcome to the main stage with headliner, Ashley Graham ( @theashleygraham ). The world-renowned supermodel, podcaster, television personality, author, and entrepreneur will REMIX everything glam. From bops and flops on Hollywood's biggest red-carpet events to her own looks while hosting, she'll dish on everything while she snacks and streams.

8-8:15 p.m. ET: OIKOS Stage Defensive end and entrepreneur Isaac Rochell ( @isaacrochell ) will close out the streaming event by remixing the "game." As our REMIX MVP, he'll share his top craziest sports moments from the week – highlighting bold moves and epic plays – and will close with his own picks and predictions for the week ahead.



OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit want to majorly elevate the way viewers snack and stream – one lucky winner will receive a lifetime of paid streaming services, a REMIX athleisure streamsuit, so you can stream in style (and comfort), and a month's worth of REMIX products. Other lucky winners will get their streaming bill covered for the month, a REMIX athleisure streamsuit, and REMIX snacks from all three brands.

For a chance to win one of the many prizes, head to Instagram or TikTok between May 14 through May 31, comment directly on Snack & Streamapalooza posts from OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit or our four influencer partners @theashleygraham/@ashleygraham, @cozy.games, @isaacrochell, @lifewithdeeps on TikTok or Instagram, use the hashtags #SnackAndStreamapalooza and #SweepstakesEntry, and tag a friend. Winners will be randomly selected and notified following the sweepstakes' end. To make sure nobody is a 'looza at the REMIX Snack & Streamapalooza, all fans can receive a coupon for REMIX by visiting our four influencer partners' pages, as well as our OIKOS, Too Good & Co., and Light + Fit brand channels across Instagram and TikTok.4

Exploring Americans' Snacking & Streaming Habits

As many may have guessed, Americans are indulging in their favorite snacks while indulging in their favorite shows, with 3 in 4 Gen Zers (73%) and more than half of Millennials (56%) agreeing that "I always stream with a snack in my hand."

What's surprising is where and how streamers are snacking:

Almost a quarter (24%) of Americans have streamed and snacked for more than four hours.

Gen Z loves to remix where they snack and stream, including in bed (76%), in the bathtub or shower (21%) and from the car (34%). Overall, 6 in 10 Americans (59%) are streaming and snacking in their bed.

When it comes to the generation snack gap, Millennials were more likely to reach for a sweet snack (66%) when streaming their favorite show, compared to Gen Z (58%), Gen X (53%) and Baby Boomers (37%).

There's a preferred genre of snack for each genre of TV. 57% of rom-com fans reach for sweet snacks, while 73% of thriller watchers grab something salty/savory. Docuseries fans are more serious about reaching for healthy snacks than other groups at 39%.

A New Way to Snack & Stream

The Oikos, Too Good and Light & Fit REMIX line-up is blowing up snack expectations with convenient, delicious options that have compelling nutritional profiles so you can elevate your snack game morning, noon, and night. With options spanning three brands you already know and love (OIKOS, Light + Fit and Too Good & Co.), there's a REMIX option ready to go for every snacking occasion, whether you're grabbing an OIKOS REMIX yogurt for a protein-filled snack, savoring a Too Good & Co. REMIX cup during your mid-afternoon break or deliciously satisfying a late-night sweet tooth with Light + Fit REMIX. The mixabilities are endless – so you'll never get bored!

REMIX mix-ins are available now at most major retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Wakefern, Hannaford, Meijer, and Stop & Shop. For more information on REMIX snacks and to find a retailer near you, visit RemixYogurt.com .

About Light + Fit ®

Established in 1998, Dannon Light + Fit believes owning what you want brings out your full self. That's why we give you more of what you crave so you can be more of who you are. With fierce flavor that gratifies and products that satisfy, Light + Fit keeps you motivated to go after what you crave. With a balanced line-up of over 46 flavors, Light + Fit gives you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique lifestyle. To learn more about Dannon Light + Fit, visit http://www.LightandFit.com.

About OIKOS ®

OIKOS® is a part of Danone North America and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein snack choices as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine – because we're here to help you fuel your strength. OIKOS® has something for everyone in the family, boasting a variety of protein-packed snack options to choose from to help support a balanced diet and exercise routine. From OIKOS® Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a protein punch, to OIKOS Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar*, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat, to OIKOS Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, OIKOS® provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious, and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. OIKOS® is obsessed with yogurt and dairy, and is part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™.

*not a low-calorie food

About Too Good & Co. ™

Too Good & Co. (formerly known as Two Good) is raising the bar on goodness with delicious dairy products that offer lower sugar, and are created with ingredients that you can feel good about. Developed in response to the growing demand for yogurt products with less sugar, Too Good & Co.'s current product lineup includes cups, Smoothies and Mix-ins. And the goodness doesn't stop there: for every unit sold, Too Good & Co. donates 1¢ to food rescue organizations. For more information on Too Good & Co., visit HeyTooGoodAndCo.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. The company aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices with a strong portfolio of health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend brands including: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, OIKOS®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co.™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's long-standing mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. For more information about Danone North America, visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com.

1 G.H. Cretors. 2017. Media Snacking Survey. Retrieved from: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-and-snack-survey-reveals-a-third-of-americans-feel-that-certain-snacks-pair-better-with-different-tv-shows-300523003.html

2 KRC Research conducted the 2024 DANONE REMIX study using an online survey of n=1,010 U.S. adults 18 and older. The study was fielded between April 22 to April 24, 2024.

3 Too Good & Co. REMIX has at least 70% less sugar (6g per 4.5oz) than average yogurt with mix-ins (20g per 4.5oz.)

4 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The REMIX Snack and Streamapalooza Sweepstakes is sponsored by Danone US, LLC. Open to the 50 US/DC, who are 18 years of age or older. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/14/24 & ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/31/24. For official rules, visit rules.dja.com/remixsnackandstream. The lifetime of paid streaming services will be awarded as a $16,560 check made payable to the winner. The month of free streaming services will be awarded as a $46 check made payable to the winner.

SOURCE Danone North America