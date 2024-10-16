Danske Bank Implements Broadridge's Global Proxy Voting Solution to Enhance Investor Services

NEW YORK and LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to enhance client services globally, Danske Bank has implemented Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE: BR) leading global proxy voting technology.

The Broadridge solution streamlines the proxy voting process and ensures greater accuracy and speed, enabling Danske Bank's clients to make more informed and timely investment decisions.

The implementation extends the trusted strategic relationship between Danske Bank and Broadridge. Earlier in 2024 Broadridge announced that Danske Bank had selected Broadridge's multi-asset trading and market making solution, Tbricks, to support multi-asset trading, pricing and position management across Danske Bank's markets.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Broadridge, which is pivotal in enhancing our global investor stewardship. This collaboration enables us to deliver seamless, efficient voting solutions that empower our clients across all regions," says Greta Liniauskaite-Jankuniene, Head of Asset Services in Danske Bank. She continues: "This is an important milestone in our strategic journey and, together with Broadridge, who is a global leader in this domain, we can combine our expertise and experience with an efficient and resilient end-to-end solution that will help our customers both domestically and internationally."

Danske Bank commenced live operations for proxy voting with Broadridge in September of this year and is now benefitting from the unified and highly resilient solution to support efficient investor voting for meetings in all regions including EMEA, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

"We applaud Danske Bank's proactive and responsible strategy to empower investors who increasingly want to exercise their vote entitlements in all markets," said Demi Derem, SVP of Investor Communication Solutions International, Broadridge. "Working together in close partnership, we are delivering on our commitment to advance shareholder democracy and market wide governance standards throughout the shareholder communications chain."

