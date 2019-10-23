Dany Garcia Invests in Uplifting Next-Gen Social Network MeWe And Joins Advisory Board

Garcia is the visionary architect behind some of today's most successful enterprises, brands and talent, including Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill. Her innovative, global approach and her precise instincts within the ever-changing media landscape have led to innovative and trusted business partnerships amongst a variety of verticals. As a media mogul at the forefront of storytelling, Garcia recognized that MeWe harnessed the ability to foster an expansion of expression.

"MeWe and I share a mutual passion of consumer-first advocates committed to enhancing the human experience. It's exciting to join the board during this time of growth and development, and utilize my expertise to cultivate a brand experience that provides global users with an enriching social media experience that is uplifting, authentic and fun," said Garcia. "Throughout my portfolio in the business and entertainment spaces, I've always grounded my decision making in relation to its impact and ability to delight the consumer. I look forward to working with MeWe in the same spirit to expand their worldwide footprint and connect people in a meaningful way."

MeWe recently surpassed 6 million members and is on track to grow to approximately 100 million members by the end of 2020. The company was just named a 2019 "Best Entrepreneurial Company in America" by Entrepreneur magazine, and recently became the #1 Trending Social App in the Google Play Store.

Along with Garcia, MeWe's Advisory Board includes other business and thought luminaries, such as Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the Web. MeWe's CEO, Mark Weinstein, is a world-renowned privacy expert and one of the original founders of social networks.

About MeWe

MeWe is the next-gen social network with all the features people love for connecting authentically with friends, family and common interest groups. MeWe's groundbreaking Privacy Bill of Rights guarantees members have total control their data, newsfeeds and privacy. With no ads, no targeting and no newsfeed manipulation, member data is not for sale to advertisers/marketers. MeWe has a strong Terms of Service safeguarding its members' experience.

MeWe Pages allows stars, artists and musicians to connect with 100% of their fans in real time, with no interfering advertisements or algorithms, and no need to pay to boost content.

MeWe is available worldwide in 19 languages on Android, iOS and desktop.

For more information, please visit: https://mewe.com.

