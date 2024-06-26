Daphne and Hamilton Lane Announce Partnership to Further Digitize the Private Markets Fundraising Process

Hamilton Lane also announces investment in Daphne alongside existing investors Apollo Global Management and Motive Partners.

LONDON and NEW YORK and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) announced a partnership with, and investment in, Daphne Technologies, a platform facilitating distribution of alternative assets and increased efficiency of the fundraising process.

As part of this partnership, Daphne has integrated with Cobalt – Hamilton Lane's proprietary private markets data, analytics, forecasting, and diligence platform. Daphne enables straight through data processing by which alternative asset managers can directly transmit fund information into Cobalt, greatly simplifying what has traditionally been a manual and painstaking process for both asset managers and their investors and channel partners.

Daphne enables a direct digital connection between asset managers and their investors and channel partners. Using Daphne, asset managers can digitize fund data and publish it with a click of a button to multiple channels like institutional investors, investment consultants, IBDs and RIAs. This data can be transmitted and consumed via a web-based interface or API. Daphne gives asset managers the tools to simplify and streamline fund diligence and reporting, eliminating months' worth of manual effort per fund annually1. With Daphne asset managers are prepared for the digital future of fundraising with a large and growing base of investors.

Griffith Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane, commented: "Hamilton Lane is deeply committed to partnering with leading technology providers to build tools for investors who seek diversified portfolios and exposure to value creation opportunities in the private markets. We are excited to partner with Daphne to seek to enable access for investors to more high-quality and timely data to help power informed investment decisions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Hamilton Lane given their proven track record of making strategic investments in high-growth technology companies in alternatives," said Amit Gairola, Chief Executive Officer of Daphne. "The Cobalt partnership is transformational for Daphne and unlocks asset manager adoption of the platform."

Hamilton Lane's Technology Solutions, anchored by Cobalt, are leveraged by hundreds of investors worldwide to conduct private markets research, analytics, investment diligence, and portfolio construction. With information on over 58,600 funds2 across all private markets, clients use Cobalt for in-depth analysis on funds in market, including extensive quantitative and qualitative insights produced by Hamilton Lane's global investment team.

Daphne was founded in 2022 through a collaboration between Apollo Global Management and Motive Create, Motive Partners' in-house innovation division, to transform the management and transmission of data between asset managers and their investors and channel partners, including portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management is an active customer of Daphne and uses the platform to publish its managed funds' data online, manage its employee invest program and distribute data to select channel partners. Daphne has more than 50 alternative asset funds active on its platform and has been used by its customers to raise $625 Million AUM.

About Daphne

Daphne enables the direct digital connection between asset managers and their investors and channel partners. Using Daphne asset managers can digitize their fund data and publish it with a click of a button to multiple channels like institutional investors, investment consultants, IBDs and RIAs. This data can be transmitted and consumed via a web-based interface or API. Daphne gives asset managers the tools to simplify and streamline fund diligence and reporting. Using Daphne asset managers are prepared for the digital future of fund distribution to a wide group of investors. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $920 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $124 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $796 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.





1Based on estimates from our current customers 2As of March 31, 2024

