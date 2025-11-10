Hamilton Lane Strengthens North America Client Solutions Team, Appointing Seven Senior Members

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced multiple senior appointments to its North American client solutions team, supporting both institutional and private wealth outreach.

Beth Nardi joins as Head of U.S. Private Wealth, leading the firm's Private Wealth Solutions business, setting strategic direction and overseeing the delivery of both evergreen and traditional private markets offerings tailored to the evolving needs of high-net-worth investors and their advisors. She brings more than two decades of experience in the asset management industry, most recently serving as Head of Enterprise Relationships for the Americas at JPMorgan Asset Management, where she led a team focused on strategic Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) partnerships.

Additionally, Tim Jenkins and Russell Simon have recently joined the Client Solutions team as Managing Directors, with a focus on the institutional channel. Jenkins, based in New York City, is responsible for institutional clients in the Northeast region. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior member of Eisler Capital's Capital Development and Investor Relations team. In addition, he previously held senior roles at Ashmore, Aviva Investors, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Simon joined from CF Private Equity (CFPE), where he managed LP relationships in the western U.S., Canada and Japan. Prior to joining CFPE, he was a senior vice president at Allianz Global Investors. Simon is based in Hamilton Lane's San Francisco office and is responsible for leading institutional business development, client servicing and relationship management efforts in the western U.S.

Further strengthening the team are Emily Mosquera,Jake Passero and Paul Schemel, who will focus on institutional outreach efforts, while Sizwe Kamra came on board with a focus on private wealth clients. Mosquera is driving institutional business development efforts in the Southeast U.S., Schemel supports institutional clients in the Western U.S., Passero supports institutional clients in the Northeast U.S., and Kamra is responsible for private wealth business development efforts in the Midwest region of the U.S.

The teams are led by Mike Woollatt, Head of Americas Client Solutions.

Woollatt commented: "We are excited to welcome this talented group to Hamilton Lane at a time of increasing interest in the private markets, with more investors than ever seeking exposure to the asset class. Our focus is on enabling broader access to the private markets by delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of clients of any size – from individuals to institutions – and doing so with the high-quality service that has always been at the core of our DNA."

Today, Hamilton Lane serves more than 2,330 clients globally*, ranging from large institutions to family offices to private wealth and retail investors.

*As of 12/31/24

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 770 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $145.4 billion in discretionary assets and $859.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

