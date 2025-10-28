DAR America 250! Scholarships - $25,000 Each for Ten Students - Accepting Applications Nov. 1 Through Jan. 31

Ten $25,000 scholarships for students studying American history will be given by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2026 to mark America's 250th anniversary

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Undergraduate and graduate students studying American history can apply for a $25,000 scholarship from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) between November 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026. The DAR America 250! Scholarship will provide a one-time $25,000 award to ten students in 2026 and is offered to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of independence.

"We are so thrilled to expand the America 250! Scholarship in its final year of being awarded in order to be able to offer ten $25,000 scholarships to students," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General. "We see no better way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary than with these transformative and life-changing scholarships investing in the development of the next generation of American historians who will study our past and help us understand new aspects of the great American story."

The DAR gives more than 30 scholarships annually awarding close to a total of $250,000 a year to students across the country, but the organization has never provided a singular scholarship of this size. The significant amount of the America 250! Scholarship, and that it will be awarded to ten separate students, is a testament of the importance of American history education that DAR places emphasis on and in honor of the special celebrations taking place throughout 2026 in honor of the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Applicants should apply through the DAR online scholarship portal, DAR Academic Works.

Students currently majoring in American history in an accredited university or college undergraduate or graduate program in the year 2026 are eligible to apply. Recipients must be United States citizens, prove a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale or equivalent, and prepare a one-page online essay either on the founding of our nation or on the applicant's personal volunteer achievements for community and country.

Students are urged to apply well ahead of the January 31, 2026 deadline, as the scholarship application requires transcripts and letters of recommendation that must be submitted by others. Applicants will find that the scholarship portal will offer other DAR scholarships they may qualify for as well. Questions can be addressed to [email protected].

Applications may be submitted at: https://dar.academicworks.com/

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media contact/Interview Requests: Ami Neiberger, 703-887-4877 (phone/text), [email protected]

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution