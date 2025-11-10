The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Poised to Share Education, Preservation, Service Stories and Genealogical Expertise as the Nation's 250th Anniversary Takes Center Stage

Among its America 250 Initiatives, DAR is a Sponsor for the Nov. 16th PBS Premiere of the Ken Burns Documentary, The American Revolution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As celebrations begin to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the 190,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are uniquely poised to share their personal connections to Revolutionary War Patriots. Members in chapters nationwide are planning a myriad of service projects and other endeavors to commemorate the anniversary and further the organization's mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism, through service in their communities.

DAR members review genealogy documents in the DAR Library to uncover connections to Revolutionary War Patriots. DAR initiatives to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country include supporting the PBS documentary "The American Revolution" as it premieres this month.

Enhancing the excitement around the country's 250th anniversary is the premiere of the much-anticipated PBS documentary, The American Revolution. The six-part series directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, follows hundreds of characters through the eight years of the Revolutionary War and will premiere on PBS stations nationwide from Nov. 16 to 21. DAR is sponsoring the documentary in numerous PBS markets nationwide which will include a short video spot that will show at the open and close of each episode in those local markets.

The documentary is especially poignant for DAR members who descend from Revolutionary War Patriots like those highlighted in the series. The DAR organization was founded in 1890 by and for women who could trace their lineage back to individuals who contributed to securing our nation's independence. Over the past 135 years, more than a million DAR members have been committed to preserving the memory and spirit of the ordinary people who accomplished the extraordinary during the American Revolution. Today, DAR members continue to keep alive those Revolutionary stories of service and sacrifice.

"Our organization's primary focus on the history of the Revolutionary War offers our DAR members an opportunity to expand on the stories highlighted in The American Revolution documentary," said DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage. "DAR members have uncovered their own personal connections to Revolutionary War Patriots and we are excited that this documentary is focusing the national spotlight on the origin story of our country. We hope this inspires people to explore their own family history using DAR's free genealogy resources."

Other cornerstone national DAR America 250 initiatives include:

Across the nation, many hundreds of other local America 250 celebrations will be carried out by DAR's approximately 3,000 chapters. These events are highlighted on the America 250! Nationwide Event Calendar and will take place throughout the next year and beyond. Events include but are not limited to special Revolutionary War and Independence Day community ceremonies and celebrations, genealogy workshops, Revolutionary War trivia nights, cleaning gravestones and cemetery renewal work, offering local history programs and author talks, and hosting viewing parties for the PBS documentary series The American Revolution.

DAR members, inspired by the spirit of their Patriot ancestors, serve their communities and share the stories of their Patriots to keep their memory alive. Members of the public wanting to explore ways to uncover their own family connection to a Revolutionary War Patriot, or learn more about DAR membership, may reach out to a local DAR chapter or visit www.dar.org/DiscoverYourFamilyStory.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

