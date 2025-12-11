DAR Announces Special Concert Featuring Patti LaBelle at DAR Constitution Hall on April 18 Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

This one-night-only event will include a salute to our nation's women veterans

** Tickets Go on Sale to the Public December 19 **

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly announces a landmark event in honor of our nation's 250th anniversary: DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans, featuring legendary artist Patti LaBelle. The concert event will take place at 7 p.m. on April 18, 2026, at historic DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC.

As part of DAR's ongoing commitment to patriotism and service, this special evening will honor America's military women, past and present, by paying tribute to their courage, sacrifice, and contributions to the nation's defense over the last 250 years. The event will highlight the work of the Military Women's Memorial in preserving and honoring the experiences of servicewomen. Proceeds from the concert will support DAR's grant program for organizations serving homeless and indigent women veterans.

"In celebration of our country's 250th anniversary, we are privileged to present this special event which will underscore the immense contributions of military women and spotlight the impact they have made throughout our nation's history," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General. "We are thrilled to welcome back to DAR Constitution Hall the iconic Patti LaBelle in concert to help us celebrate America's milestone anniversary and honor our nation's women service members and all veterans on this special night."

The evening will begin with a short program recognizing women servicemembers and veterans and organizations that support them, followed by a full-length concert by Patti LaBelle. Widely celebrated as the Godmother of Soul, LaBelle will bring her powerhouse vocals and timeless elegance to DAR Constitution Hall and the Nation's Capital. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music that spans decades of hits – from her early days with The Bluebelles to her iconic solo career – with hits such as Lady Marmalade, On My Own, If Only You Knew and more.

Concert tickets will be available to the public on December 19, 2025, at ticketmaster.com.

The DAR Celebrates America 250! weekend festivities will start with a free public event on the morning of April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at DAR Headquarters with family activities in the DAR Library and DAR Museum along with cupcakes and refreshments to celebrate America's Birthday. Additional details about these special DAR America 250! events are available at www.dar.org/Celebrate250.

About the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

